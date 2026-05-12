Court remands ex-SDP Chairman Gabam over alleged fund mismanagement

Shehu Gabam

An FCT Chief Magistrates Court, on Tuesday, remanded a former National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Gabam, over alleged criminal misappropriation of funds, breach of trust and forgery involving party funds.

Gabam was docked before Chief Magistrate Amauche Onyedium alongside Chukwuma Ogbonna Uchechukwu in suit No. DCC/10/2026.

The direct criminal complaint was instituted by the current SDP National Chairman, Dr Sadiq Abubakar, under relevant provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

When the matter came up, counsel for the complainant informed the court that the prosecution needed time to respond to the bail application filed by the defendants.

The court subsequently admitted Gabam to bail in the sum of N3 million with two sureties who must possess landed property in Abuja.

The court also ordered the defendant to deposit his international passport with the court registrar pending the determination of the case.

Chief Magistrate Onyedium thereafter adjourned the matter until May 25 for further hearing.

Speaking with newsmen after the proceedings, Abubakar said the party was compelled to approach the court after petitions submitted to relevant agencies allegedly failed to attract action.

He alleged that the party had earlier submitted bank statements and financial records to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urging the commission to investigate the alleged financial infractions.

According to him, an audit report prepared under the former leadership indicated that the party generated only N32 million during the period under review, out of which nearly N31 million was allegedly mismanaged.

Abubakar, however, alleged that party officials later uncovered documents linked to two bank accounts allegedly showing transactions amounting to about N740 million.

He said the discovery raised concerns within the party over transparency and accountability in the management of party funds.

The SDP chairman further alleged that petitions were submitted to the Nigeria Police Force, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Department of State Services (DSS).

He, however, alleged that no concrete action was taken by the agencies.

According to him, the party thereafter initiated direct criminal proceedings before the court.

Recall that the SDP had, on June 24, 2025, suspended Gabam, National Youth Leader Ogbonna Uchechukwu and National Auditor Clarkson Nnadi over alleged misconduct and financial impropriety.

An independent disciplinary committee was subsequently constituted to investigate the allegations and later submitted its report to the party leadership.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) later adopted the committee’s white paper and announced the expulsion of Gabam and Uchechukwu over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Some SDP state chairmen had also backed the expulsions and accused the former leadership of allegedly diverting close to N1 billion belonging to the party.

The current SDP leadership maintained that the court action was aimed at restoring accountability, transparency and discipline within the party. (NAN)