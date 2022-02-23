South African rapper Riky Rick

By Joy Mazoje

Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick is died.

The 34-year-old Cape Town, Award-winning hip-hop rapper, reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at his home.

Ricky who allegedly hung himself with a rope after suffering from severe depression died in the early hours of the day after being rushed to the hospital.

Circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear but reports say that the rapper reportedly took his life at his home in the north of Johannesburg this morning.

The rapper was also known by several other names including Boss Zonke, Master Makhado, Minister of Energy, and King Kotini.

He rose to mainstream fame with his platinum-certified album Family Values in 2015 after making a name for himself and asserting his influence in SA hip-hop culture for quite some time behind the scenes. His greatest hits include Amantombazane, Boss Zonke, and Sidlukotini.

Riky Rick was the founder and owner of the record label Cotton Club Records. He was well-known for his fashion sense and setting trends.

The family spokesperson Sheikani Makhado confirmed his passing but could not divulge any further details;

“The family is still meeting, and we will release a statement in due course. We ask for your understanding.”

Close friends are in disbelief. They do not wish to be named until the family has released an official statement.

In 2020, the rapper opened up about his struggle with depression after his father died.

Until his passing away, he was the founder and owner of the record label Cotton Club Records.

He rose to stardom in 2015 after the release of his platinum-certified album Family Values.

Riky Rick is survived by his wife Bianca Naidoo and two children.

