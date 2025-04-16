Meet 10 American artistes originally from Nigeria

This article highlights ten popular American artistes who are of Nigerian descent, either by half parent, birth, or naturalisation.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Music undeniably thrives in Nigeria and the black nation has produced emerging and celebrated award-winning artistes from across the globe.

There are several American artistes in music-loving nations like the United States of America (USA) who are of Nigerian descent and are leading acts in songwriting, production, and singing.

According to a recent US survey, Nigerian immigrants in the US have a high level of educational attainment, ranking among the most educated immigrant groups in the country. It is therefore not surprising that some of the talented musicians and rappers in America have Nigerian roots.

This article highlights ten popular American artistes who are of Nigerian descent, either by half parent, birth, or naturalisation.

1. Jidenna

Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, popularly known as Jidenna, is an American rapper and singer.

The singer was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, to Tama Mobisson, an accountant, and Oliver Mobisson, a Nigerian Igbo academic. He grew up partially in Nigeria, where his father worked as a professor of computer science at Enugu State University. When Mobisson was six years old, the family moved back to the United States.

Proud of his African roots, Jidenna is proud of his African heritage as he represents Nigerian culture through his music and unique sense of fashion. In 2019, his sophomore album “85 to Africa” featured guest appearances from Nigerian acts Mr. Eazi and Seun Kuti.

2. Tyler, The Creator

Tyler Gregory Okonma, born in Los Angeles, California, is an American rapper, and a founding member of the Hip-Hop collective, Odd Future.

Tyler, The Creator, as he is fondly called is of mixed descent, born to a Nigerian father and an American mother. His Nigerian father has Igbo ancestry, and his American mother is of mixed African-American and European-Canadian descent.

Tyler’s unique heritage has played a significant role in shaping his identity as an artist, and his music is a reflection of his diverse cultural background. He has also noted that his mixed Nigerian-American heritage is a source of inspiration for him, and also often referenced his Nigerian roots in his music and fashion.

Tyler is currently one of hip-hop’s most critically acclaimed acts having already won two Grammy Awards, three BET Hip Hop Awards, a BRIT Award, and an MTV Video Music Award.

Tyler’s mixed Nigerian-American heritage is a source of inspiration for him, and he has often referenced his Nigerian roots in his music and fashion.

3. Wale

Olubowale Victor Akintimehin was born in Northwest, Washington, D.C. His parents were both from the Yoruba ethnic group of South-western Nigeria, and migrated from Austria to the United States in 1979.

The rapper stated in an interview that growing up in a household of Nigerian culture, he looks at himself as a black man in America, but as a Nigerian first because those are his roots.

“Wale said: “..Cause that’s my blood, I’m 100% Nigerian.”

He first gained recognition in 2006, when his song “Dig Dug (Shake It)” became popular in his hometown, leading him to become locally recognized as he continued recording music for the regional audience. Wale has experimented with Afrobeats and has worked with several Nigerian artists including Wizkid, Davido and Olamide.

4. Rotimi

Olurotimi Akinosho, known professionally as Rotimi, is a talented musician and actor who was born in Maplewood, New Jersey to a Nigerian family of Yoruba heritage.

Rotimi has performed on stage, opening for Jennifer Hudson, T.I., Estelle, and NERD; he also performed on BET’s show 106 and Park and appeared in R&B singer Keyshia Cole’s music video “Trust and Believe” as Cole’s unfaithful boyfriend.

Rotimi is among the top foreign musicians of Nigerian heritage and he is known for his exceptional skills in both acting and music. With such diverse cultural roots, Rotimi grew up with a deep appreciation for both his Nigerian heritage and American upbringing. As a musician, Rotimi has made waves in the music industry with his unique blend of Afrobeat, R&B, and hip-hop sounds.

5. Chamillionaire

Chamillionaire, whose real name is Hakeem Temidayo Seriki, was born to a Muslim Yoruba father and an African-American Christian mother in Washington D.C, and moved to Houston, Texas at the age of four. Chamillionaire’s parents separated in his early teenage years.

The rapper was born and raised in the United States and proudly identifies with his Nigerian heritage. In 2002, Chamillionaire began his solo career with regional releases that caught the attention of the Houston rap scene.

6. Nas

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones is a renowned American rapper and composer, born to a father of Nigerian roots.

The son of jazz musician Olu Dara, Nas began his musical career in 1989 under the moniker “Nasty Nas”, and recorded demos under the wing of fellow East Coast rapper Large Professor.

His illustrious musical career began when he was just a teenager, and he quickly made a name for himself in the industry. Throughout his career, Nas has been nominated for a staggering twelve Grammy Awards, cementing his place as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Despite his success, Nas has remained humble and continues to create music that resonates with people from all walks of life.

7. Maxo Kream

Emekwanem Ogugua Biosah Jr, professionally known as Maxo Kream, is a Nigerian-American rapper and songwriter from Houston-Texas. Maxo Kream is of Nigerian descent through his father, who is a Nigerian immigrant to the U.S.

His debut album Punken was released in 2018, and the follow-up and major label debut, Brandon Banks, was released in 2019. Maxo Kream is known for his honest lyricism, speaking to his past life living in poor neighborhoods within Houston, Texas.

8. Chika

Jane Chika Oranika is an American rapper, songwriter, poet, model, and actress who garnered attention on social media for her viral freestyles before signing to Warner Records in 2019.

She rose to fame when her video dubbed “A Letter to Kanye Omari West” went viral in 2018, criticizing West for his public support of Donald Trump and endorsement of political commentator Candace Owens.

9. Tobe Nwigwe

Tobechukwu Dubem “Tobe” Nwigwe is an American rapper, singer and actor. He is of Nigerian descent, and hails from the Igbo ethnic group.

The rapper began to gain a following through his Instagram and YouTube posts and videos which he

usually posted every Sunday.

Nwigwe appeared on the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Cypher and in 2022, Tobe received a nomination for

Best New Artist at the 65th Grammy Awards.

10. Cozz

Cody Rashad Osagie is an American rapper currently signed to J. Cole’s label Dreamville Records and Interscope Records, with his debut studio album Cozz & Effect, being released on 3rd October 2014.

Cozz was born in Los Angeles, California to a Nigerian father and a mother with roots in Louisiana. His multicultural upbringing culminated in the rapper being influenced by several genres of music, from reggae to rap.

Vanguard News