By Allison Abanum

My Fellow Deltans , I Pray my letter meets you and yours in fantastic spirit. It has almost become a tradition for me to write, or openly express my views to you periodically on Political issues; since about 2007. I always choose to write to you in this manner, in moments of great concern and uncertainty such as this, because these words must be kept for posterity.

It is not easy to write to mixed people much respected, powerful and revered as you all. You are a people of Destiny, and miracles. Our History as a people is a fairytale. A real grass to grace story that many applaud and seek to emulate. We are a people of very kind and generous heart. Exceptionally brilliant and smart and everyone, including our foes, admit and acknowledge that fact.

Politics is indeed a delicate and dangerous game, and we Deltans are much more astute. We must not allow Politics divide us as a people and change our vision. We are all bouyed by the Philosophy of ” Let the best do it”. And we know that demands sacrifice for the Delta State we all envision.

I believe this is one sacrifice that is necessary to make. It is difficult but very much possible to make as a people. As we March down to the Gubernatorial Party primary to elect a candidate and eventually a Governor that will carry the burden of our vision and turn our dreams of Modernizing Delta into reality.

At this point, we must apply the saying of the elders that says, ” A good road is followed several times”. We have been on a beautiful voyage as a people under Chief James Ibori creating a new roadmap and gargantuan master plan for Modern Delta. We had survived many challenges as a people being well led by Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and we are at the Climax of the Development of our land.

Yes, our unusual sagacity and prescience had brought us the fortunes we are enjoying so far under Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, but it is time to go extra mile as a people and get another bearing right by moving Forward Together as a people in futility in ensuring we follow the good road we know.

To whom much is given much is expected and we as a people can not down play the goodness and leadership qualities of Ibori, Uduaghan and Okowa in our lives. It will be too expensive as a people to go on a path we are not sure of the driver but certainly knows the vehicle is wonky, weird and Whimsical.

Wisdom demands we trust someone who had gone through a good and credible process in the journey of life, Posterity shall judge us right if we go for the Best man for the Job, the most qualified for the Job, the most experienced and most capable. Homeliness and comeliness demands that we as a people should support and give our mandate to a man that has a reputable History and credentials to become the next Governor of Delta State.

As a people we can only lean our future on someone with Integrity and had shown us clearly the compass to Modern Prosperity. It is proper to trust the man who connects directly with our challenges and issues facing us as a people.

If indeed we are grateful as a people bound in one love, we should trust the man whose primary vision is to build a Delta State where optimizing Power, Energy, Social Infrastructure, consolidate on the existing legacies of the present administration and as well initiate sound policies and programmes that will take us to Modernization.

We all understand how deep Politics is. And we must go deep as a United people to ensure we follow a global practice yardstick anchored on creativity, financial prudence, dignity, balance and capacity to elect the next Governor. And the blunt truth starring us as a people on the face is that David Edevbie is the only contestant that has beaten our reach.

His antecedents, his vision and mission for us as a people is completely unprecedented. We all know David Edevbie belongs to that breed called Technocrats. It is not news to us how the University of Lagos trained Economics graduate sojourned abroad to earn higher academic degrees at prestigious college like Cardiff and Harvard business schools.

We are fully aware David Edevbie has also had the privilege of working for Global Development Agencies , notably the Commonwealth Development commission ( CDC) and for much of the 1990’s , Edevbie contributed Immensely to the Economic success recorded in Asia and the Pacific region. We are fully aware that His Educational and Professional calling put him in the domain of Development Economics.

He has had to be called upon to intervene in the Economic development of Delta State and other nations at critical moments. He was the Delta State Commissioner of Finance three times (1999-2003, 2003-2005 and 2015-2019) and Chief of Staff to the government of Delta State (2019-2021).

Nationally, he was the Director of Finance and Administration of the Yaradua Campaign Organization in 2006 and 2007. Later, he was the Principal Secretary to the President Umaru Musa Yaradua. David Edevbie is the vision carrier of the Modernization Delta Mantra, a typical definition of Niger Delta son who had shown ability and capacity to lead us to the Delta of our dream.

David Edevbie had been tested and trusted by all our leaders. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said, ” My dear Olorogun David Edevbie, you have over the years continued to offer GENUINE LEADERSHIP AT VARIOUS LEVELS of Governance and I urge you to remain unrelenting in your service to the state and country”.

Edevbie is a leader par Excellent and hope of Modernization. What else can we ask for and what else are we waiting for as a people bound in freedom?

Our Destiny is bound by the choice we make and our attitude towards that choice. Religious sentiments won’t help us now. Tribal attachment won’t do our vision any good, we on our own must prove balance, we must confront our Political monsters with clear head of purpose and fulfil destiny so they don’t take our heritage.

A good turn deserves another and If standing for Ibori, Uduaghan and Okowa over the years had been a good turn then we should stand for the Best to appreciate ourselves as a people and David Edevbie is the best.

Life is too short and very expensive to gamble with. Delta is our only home and we have made our land the finger of God, we can’t afford to loose our heritage to a wonky choice.

We are all besieged to come out emmasse and excercise our sovereign right in peace both as a party delegate and citizen and speak out in one voice through the ballot that ” Let the best do it”, David for all Deltans. God bless Delta State.

Allison Abanum is the Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communication and Documentation to the Governor of Bayelsa State.