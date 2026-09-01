2027: Opposition alliance’ll rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity — Turaki

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Interim National Working Committee has endorsed the G-100 process for the formation of an all-opposition front to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The decision comes against the backdrop of growing hardship and insecurity across the country, with the PDP saying opposition parties and other credible political forces must unite in the search for an alternative capable of rescuing Nigeria.

PDP Interim National Working Committee Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, said the party’s participation was anchored on assurances that the process would be guided by transparency, equality, data-driven decisions and egalitarianism.

“Our participation is anchored on the promise that the process will be hinged on the philosophical underpinnings of transparency, equality, data-driven decisions and egalitarianism,” Turaki said.

He said a credible process was critical to producing the kind of leadership Nigerians need at a time of mounting economic and security challenges.

“Any result birthed by a process midwifed by these virtues will certainly offer Nigerians a credible leadership capable of alleviating the skyrocketing poverty and rising insecurity in the country,” the PDP INWC chairman said.

The endorsement, according to the party, is consistent with its earlier commitment to work with like-minded political parties and organisations desirous of salvaging the country from what it described as the many vices orchestrated by the ruling APC.

The PDP’s participation in the maiden meeting of the G-100 on August 31, 2026, it said, was a further indication of its preparedness to contribute to the emergence of an all-opposition platform ahead of the 2027 polls.

PDP Interim National Working Committee National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said the party would contribute its quota to the process of building a platform capable of taking power from the incumbent and rebuilding Nigeria for the good of all Nigerians.

According to him, the development marks a further step in the PDP’s stated willingness to collaborate with political forces outside its own fold as opposition parties explore the possibility of confronting the APC with a common platform in 2027.