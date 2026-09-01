Oil spill chokes Nembe Creek communities as residents seek intervention

•Crude oil impacted creek.

By Samuel Oyadongha

NEMBE CREEK — The stench of crude oil hangs heavy over the Nembe Creek communities, coating mangroves, centuries-old trees, and the waterways that have sustained generations of fishermen.

For more than 20 fishing settlements along the waterway, the latest oil spill represents a severe threat to their livelihoods and environment.

The incident occurred on August 22, 2026, when a barge being loaded with crude oil from a manifold at a Nembe Creek facility operated by an indigenous oil firm, Aiteo, reportedly ruptured, spilling large quantities of crude into the river. Communities including Mile 1, 2, 3, Roka, Williamkiri, Atonbarakiri, Korukiri, Ewelesuo, Kpongbokiri, Victorkiri, Abuja 1-3, Pipeline 1-4, and several other settlements have been affected. Tidal movements are expected to carry the crude deeper into mangrove swamps, affecting aquatic life including periwinkles, crabs, and oysters.

According to sources from the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment and the Oil and Gas Committee of Nembe, operational failure has been cited as the cause. The barge used for loading crude from the manifold ruptured, and water rushed in from underneath, causing crude to overflow into the river.

Decades of Exploitation

His Royal Highness Agent Anthony Waya, paramount ruler of the Nembe Creek communities, expressed frustration over the situation. The firm took over the Nembe Creek facility from Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in 2015.

“As an immediate community within their operational base, we have not seen the benefits we had hoped for,” Waya lamented.

Community leaders have noted that under previous operators, relief materials and compensation for damaged fishing equipment were provided, but they say that under the present scenario they have not received similar support.

Shell completed the sale of its stake in OML 29 and the Nembe Creek Trunk Line to Aiteo n March 2015. The oilfield is regarded as the biggest within the lease, with 1.7 billion barrels of reserves.

Women Stage Protest

Frustrated by the development, women from the affected communities crossed over to the company’s facility to protest. Ebi Otokolo, Women Leader of Nembe Creek, explained: “We experienced crude oil spillage that has spread in the environment, denying us of our fishing activities. Even to cook at home we couldn’t. This is not the first time; it has been happening every time.” Love Mark, Vice-Chairlady of the women, recounted how she rushed to retrieve her fishing nets when she saw the crude spreading. Some of her nets cost between N150,000 to N170,000 each and are now completely ruined.

Fishermen Left Struggling

Joshua Robert Oruge, a resident of Robertkiri, noted that lifebuoys placed on the river by Aiteo restrict fishing activities, and smaller fish species used as bait in Ayama creek have gone extinct due to repeated spills. “Imgba (oyster), periwinkle and crayfish are all wiped out,” he said.

Aquatic Life Destroyed

The traditional ruler painted a gloomy picture: “The aquatic life has been totally destroyed. None of the fisher folks here can take good care of their children; even school fees cannot be afforded. People would go fishing in two or three canoes and return with nothing.”

He called on the oil firm to ensure monthly compensation for the fishermen. “Otherwise, the fishermen of this area will starve to death because there are no fish again within the area,” he warned.

History of Spills

The Nembe Creek oilfield, which was started by SPDC in the 1970s has its history of spills. It has also witnessed spills since Aiteo took over in 2015, including the Santa Barbara Well 1 spills of 2019 and a major incident in 2021 that released crude for more than one month. The 2021 blowout saw crude and gas spew for 38 days. Governor Douye Diri called it one of the worst environmental disasters in the Niger Delta.

Findings reveal that since the company constructed a crude oil tank farm within the Nembe Creek facility and commenced loading crude into vessels, most recorded spills have been traced to loading-related incidents.

Recall that environmental advocacy groups like ECARD, HOMEF, and other stakeholders have been closely monitoring operations in OML 29 over the years.

Demand for Action

It was learned that community leaders invited the head of Naval personnel in charge of the flow stations in the Nembe area to report the matter, demanding that relief materials be provided within three days.

After no reaction from Aiteo, women crossed over to the facility to protest before the Oil and Gas chairman spoke with them and indicated that a JIV would be conducted.

Though the operators of the facility could not be reached for comment as of press time, the communities are calling for a comprehensive cleanup and remediation of the Nembe Creek polluted environment to enable it to regain its fecundity and the locals their right to fishing.

ECARD chief operating officer, Mr. Alagoa Morris, has assured of the continued monitoring of the situation and called on relevant authorities to ensure justice for the affected communities and immediate cleanup of the impacted environment.

Morris who led ECARD field monitors to the area is also who is also a Technical Adviser 1 to the Bayelsa Governor on Environment.

As the crude continues to spread through the creeks, the people of Nembe Creek wait, not for promises, but for action. For them, the river is not just water. It is where they fish. It is how they feed their families. And right now, it is dying.