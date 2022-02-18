The leadership of National Peace Summit and Awards on Thursday said the group would partner with the National Television Authority (NTA) to strengthen peace in the country.

Apostle Chuks Alozie, the Head of delegation, said this when the group paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Zonal Director, NTA2, Lagos Network Centre, ahead of the Peace Summit slated for Feb. 24.

Alozie reiterated the group’s commitment towards ensuring that the citizens were at peace with one another.

“We are a group that believes in the unity of Nigeria. We believe in the future of our country and our future is not secured without peace.

“We know that this summit will remind us of what is important, without peace no matter how rich we are we won’t be able to achieve much.

“We have to ensure that we educate ourselves especially our youths. We need this partnership with the biggest television station.

“I want people in Kano, Enugu, Calabar to hear and watch, we intend to ensure we reeducate ourselves,” he said.

Sharing same view was Chris Ibe, the founder of African Youths Initiative on Crime and Prevention, said it was necessary to get youths involved in nation building in order to pursue their agenda in nation building.

“Young people will be part of the Peace Summit; we will create a platform that will articulate the thoughts and yearning of the youth.

“We need our youths to think beyond 2023 and get involved in governance, we need to rethink the role of youths in nation building,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peace Summit is scheduled to hold Feb. 24 at Four Point by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In his response, Mr Nick Onyeisi, the Zonal Director, Lagos Network Centre said NTA was committed to nation building and engendering peace in the country.

“Wherever peace is the subject matter, NTA will lend its support, we are committed to nation building, we believe in the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“We will give you coverage, we will give you the opportunity to address Nigerians on some of our shows.

“Without peace we won’t be here today, and I do hope that you keep the flag flying,” he said. (NAN)

