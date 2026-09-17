Akume, Tambuwal, others visit Yari in Zamfara over aunt’s death

Abdulaziz Yari

By Omeiza Ajayi

A cross-section of Nigeria’s political class, cutting across party lines, converged on Talata Mafara, Zamfara State, on Thursday to condole with the Director General of the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, following the death of his mother’s immediate younger sister, Hajia Rukiya Jibril.

Heading the Federal Government’s delegation was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, who arrived bearing a condolence message directly from President Bola Tinubu, assuring the family that they did not stand alone in their grief.

Notably, the condolence visit was not confined to the ruling party. The African Democratic Congress ADC was represented by former Sokoto State Governor Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who came alongside Senator Abdul Ningi, while the Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC sent a delegation led by Senator Tony Nwoye — a rare show of cross-party unity in mourning.

Akume situated the loss within an Islamic understanding of mortality, reminded the family that death marked a return to God ordained by divine will, urging them to find strength in the belief that the deceased had completed her earthly assignment.

Yari, visibly moved by the gesture, thanked President Tinubu for extending such solidarity at a personal moment, and commended the SGF and the rest of the delegation for making the trip to Talata Mafara rather than sending condolences from afar.

He called the visit a source of comfort and strength for his family, offering prayers in return for Akume, the delegation and the Tinubu administration, and asked Nigerians to remember his late aunt in their prayers.

The Federal Government’s delegation also had Niger State Governor Umar Bago, APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru, former Imo State Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha, and former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.