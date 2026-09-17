Tinubu hails Nigeria’s victory over Sunrise’s $2.35bn Mambilla claim

President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has commended the judgment of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitration tribunal in Paris, framing it as a rebuke to “predatory and exploitative claims by corrupt local and international entities and their enablers and funders.

An International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitration tribunal in Paris has handed Nigeria a sweeping legal victory, dismissing Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Ltd’s claims and ordering the firm and its promoter, Mr. Leno Adesanya, to refund most of Abuja’s $11.82 million legal bill.

The September 17, 2026 award removes what President Bola Tinubu described as “the single biggest legal hurdle” that had paralysed the 3,960MW Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project in Taraba State for more than two decades.

The three-member ICC panel rejected Sunrise’s core arguments that Nigeria breached a 2020 settlement agreement and its addendum relating to the disputed 2003 build‑operate‑transfer contract for a 3,050MW plant. It also dismissed the company’s demand that Nigeria pay $400 million as a combined settlement and default sum.

Instead of awarding damages to Sunrise, the tribunal ordered Sunrise and Adesanya to reimburse Nigeria 75% of its legal costs—$11,819,506.51—with $2.5 million to be deducted from escrow and the balance of $9,319,506.51 payable directly, plus 10% annual interest.

It fixed arbitration costs at $1,656,500 and allocated 75% to Sunrise/Adesanya and 25% to Nigeria.

It also held Adesanya personally bound by the arbitration agreement, underscoring the panel’s view that the claim was improperly pursued.

The Mambilla project, conceived in the early 2000s to deliver up to 3,960MW of baseload power, became mired in controversy after the Federal Executive Council never authorised the original 2003 contract.

Reacting to the judgment, the President said: “An International Arbitration Tribunal under the auspices of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris, today, September 17, 2026, issued an award in favour of our country, rejecting the claims in the arbitration instituted by Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Ltd (Sunrise).

“The company had made a claim against the Federal Republic of Nigeria, demanding $680 million as a settlement sum and interest in respect of another arbitration in which it is claiming over $2.7 billion in compensation and interest relating to disputes associated with the development of the 3960mw Mambila Hydroelectric Power Project, located in Taraba State.

“This latest decision affirms the Nigerian State’s determination not to succumb to predatory and exploitative claims by corrupt local and international entities and their enablers and funders.

“On behalf of the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I strongly commend the tremendous efforts of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi and the entire team at the Federal Ministry of Justice for their efforts in this matter.

I” also commend the FRN defence team, led by Ms Elizabeth Oger-Gross and Mr Tolu Obamuroh, both of Paul Hastings LLP, for their professional and excellent defence of the country.”

Tinubu commended the patriotism and support of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and late President Muhammadu Buhari, who testified in the case, which dated back to an illegal 2003 contract to build a 3,050-megawatt hydroelectric plant in Taraba State under a build-operate-transfer model. The Federal Executive Council never authorised the contract.

“I thank the other witnesses in this case, including former Ministers Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, and Suleiman Adamu, and the experts, for their active participation in defending Nigeria’s interest in the arbitration.

“I commend the National Security Adviser for his support and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for its investigation into the case.

” I want to assure you that while our country remains committed to partnering with genuine investors and honouring its legal obligations, it will continue to defend all opportunistic claims instituted against our commonwealth strongly.

“Today’s ICC ruling clears the single biggest legal hurdle that has paralysed the Mambilla hydro power project for years.”