FCT Okada ban: CP orders probe into clash at Life Camp

Sanusi

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command said on Thursday that following an altercation between personnel of Vehicle Inspection Office attached to the FCT Task Force and commercial motorcycle operators at Life Camp which caused some disturbance over enforcement, the Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, who made this known in a statement however noted that normalcy has been restored after the encounter.

Aden said, “Today, 17th September 2026, at about 7:00 pm, the attention of the FCT Police Command was drawn to an altercation between personnel of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) and commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) in Life Camp area of the FCT.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred when a VIO personnel attached to a task force constituted by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to enforce the ban on commercial motorcyclists operating on major roads and routes within the FCT had an altercation with a commercial motorcyclist.

“The situation subsequently escalated into a confrontation.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi has ordered an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the matter.

The Command assures members of the public that further information will be made available as the investigation progresses.

“Normalcy has since been restored in the area, and members of the public are enjoined to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear or apprehension.

“The Command further enjoin FCT residents to remain security-conscious and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest Police station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938.”