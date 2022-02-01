.

By Ndahi Marama, maiduguri

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh on Tuesday donated relief items, covid-19 Personal Protection Equipments, PPEs and other Rapid testing kits worth millions of naira to Borno, Yobe and Gombe states.

Flagging off the handing over of the items for onward distribution to beneficiaries, especially Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs at the warehouse, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation in Maiduguri, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum thanked NIMASA for complementing efforts of the state government towards managing the over 12 years Boko Haram crisis.

The Governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Isa Hussaini Marte recall that NIMASA has since sponsored quite a number of Borno students who are currently undergoing studies at various institutions in India and Greece.

He added that this gesture is timely, in view of the massive reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs back to their liberated communities by the present administration.

“On behalf of Government and the people of Borno State, we commend the DG of NIMASA and his team for their unflinching support to our IDPs.

He promised that the items donated would be distributed judiciously for the benefit of humanity.

Introducing the NIMASA team who was in Maiduguri for the official handing over, the Commissioner of Intergovernmental Affairs and Special Duties, Engr Kabir Wanori, acknowledged the cordial working relationship that exists between his ministry and NIMASA, which he noted, have brought about more development in the state.

In his address, the DG NIMASA, who was represented by the Executive Director Operations of the Agency, Shehu Ahmed said, NIMASA under the leadership of Dr Bashir Jamoh has decided to donate Small and Medium Scale, SME machines, relief materials to IDPs, Educational materials to Primary and Post Primary Institutions as well as Covid -19 PPEs and Test Kits to Borno, Yobe and Gombe states as part of its CSR and to compliment the efforts of the benefitting state governments.

“We are here to witness the flag off and handing over of multi-million naira SME, relief materials donated by NIMASA to Borno, Yobe and Gombe states.

“In Borno state, our DG has directed me to hand over some assorted numbers of grinding, sewing, vulcanizing, water surface and welding machines as part of SME interventions for our IDPs. Others include; Tricycles, motorcycles, generator sets, hairdressing/ clippers and accessories.

“We are also handing over bags of rice, sugar, maize, millet, beans, cartons of Maggi, spaghetti and other condiments as relief items.

“Others include Covid -19 PPEs and Rapid Test Kits, detergents, mosquito nets for our health workers and teaching materials such as desktop HP computers, textbooks, white/green Boards and many instructional materials to our Primary and Secondary Schools across the state.

“I want to inform you that similar items are to be handed over to Governments of Yobe and Gombe state respectively.” He said.

