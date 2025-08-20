Flood Victims: NEDC distributes relief items to 706 persons with disabilities in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has distributed food and non-food items to 706 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) affected by recent flash floods in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The relief materials, handed over on Wednesday, included 25kg bags of rice, 10kg bags of sugar, cartons of spaghetti, cartons of instant noodles, gallons of vegetable oil, mats, and blankets.

The intervention comes barely two days after a similar exercise in which about 3,200 other flood victims across Maiduguri metropolis received palliatives.

Speaking during the distribution, the NEDC State Coordinator, Engr. Mohammed Umar, said the gesture was approved by the Commission’s Managing Director/CEO, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali, to cushion the hardship faced by victims in affected communities such as Bulumkutu Tsaleke, Bulumkutu Abuja, Bulumkutu Ngomari, Ajilari Cross, Pompomari by-pass, and Zajeri.

“The recent flash floods in Maiduguri and its environs have displaced many households. Each beneficiary is receiving a 25kg bag of rice, 10kg bag of sugar, carton of spaghetti, carton of noodles, gallon of vegetable oil, mat, and blanket,” Umar explained.

He added that the Commission has also extended similar support to victims of flooding in Jere, Chibok, Hawul, and Damboa LGAs of Borno, as well as in Adamawa and Bauchi States.

Expressing appreciation on behalf of members, the Chairman of PWDs in Borno, Mallam Mohammed Abubakar, commended the NEDC for its continued support. He noted that the items would provide much-needed relief to families struggling with the impact of the disaster.