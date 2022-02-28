Nigerian leaders, irrespective of their religious or tribal inclinations have been advised to synergise to promote the unity, peace and peaceful coexistence of the country.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State gave the charge last Friday at the commissioning of Bakhita Pastoral Diocese Centre, Sokoto.

With him was the Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Mr Sunday Dare.

He identified with Bishop Matthew Hassan-Kukah and the Diocese of Sokoto, both of which he said himself and his administration had been working closely with for the promotion of peaceful coexistence and unification of Nigeria.

A statement by Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, quoted the Governor Tambuwal said: “We must always be seen to be working together as leaders from across, not the divides and divisions, but across humanity.

“It is important for us to make all these public appearances together in view of what is going on in our country.

“The divisions and suspicions in our country is getting deeper and deeper by the day. So, leaders must be seen to be working together, not only block those gaps and divisions, but to reassure the people of this country.

Ïn this case, the people of Sokoto state; that we are all one and we are working together for the peace and common good of all humanity. That is key and important.”

He commended Bishop Kukah for his efforts to unify the country and “all he has been doing in Sokoto and the Diocese; and, particularly, his deliberate actions aimed at promoting social inclusions, looking after the welfare and wellbeing of the generality of the people around us.”

He also expressed appreciation to the Diocese for its gesture in opening up the Bakhita facility to the state government during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic when the state was running short of care centers back then.

“It was a very brave move because people were running away even from their families afflicted by COVID.

“Bishop called me and said we have this facility. If you are in shortage of where to take patients to, please we avail you of this,” he recalled.

