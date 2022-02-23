The Nasarawa State Government has urged residents to always keep their environment clean to enhance healthy living and for the overall development of the state.

Mr Yakubu Kwanta, the state Commissioner for Environment, made the call during a sensitisation visit to the chairman and management staff of Karu Local Government Council on Wednesday.

Kwanta said that a healthy nation was a wealthy nation, hence the need for residents to always keep their surroundings clean.

He said that the visit was to appraise sanitation in the local government and discuss strategies for its effectiveness, considering the daily influx of people to the area.

“I want to use this medium to call on the residents of the state to keep their environment clean in their interest and for the overall development of the state,” he said.

The commissioner threatened to deal with offenders of the monthly exercise to serve as deterrent to others.

He however said that the government under the stewardship of Gov. Abdullahi Sule has approved a monthly support fund for every local government to strengthen sanitation for positive result.

He solicited the support of the media, civil society organisations, traditional councils and trade unions on the need to sensitise people to ensure the success of the exercise.

Kwanta noted that Karu was a hub and gateway to Nasarawa state which required government and all stakeholders’ attention to create enabling environment for people to live, work and invest.

He, therefore, said that all hands must be on deck to ensure clean environment for healthy living.

The commissioner further restated the state government determination to key into good policies and programmes that would promote environmental cleanliness in the state.

Earlier, the council Chairman, Mr James Thomas, commended the commissioner for the visit and expressed readiness to support and ensure the success of the exercise.

Thomas said that the stakeholders have already deliberated ways to enforce strict compliance during the forthcoming environmental sanitation in Karu and environs.

He also urged the people to cooperate with the government for the overall development of the area. (NAN)

