By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Telecom Company, MTN, has hinted on rebranding from a telco to a full technology company.

The company made this known in a teaser made available to Vanguard, yesterday. The telco says the plan forms part of its ‘Ambition 2025’ strategy, aimed at harmonising all its leading digital platforms for Africa’s progress.

According to the teaser: “MTN Group’s Ambition 2025, aimed at ‘Leading digital platforms for Africa’s progress’, has ushered in a new look that is aligned to our evolution from a telecommunications company to a technology company underpinned by one simple, consistent, yet striking brand. Our commitment and focus to accelerate Africa’s progress sees MTN revealing a refreshed brand identity and campaign from February 27.”

To that effect, it has changed its former logo to a new one, which Vanguard gathered authoritatively would reflect its journey from just voice to other digital platforms like financial technology, artificial intelligence, big data, among a host of others.

Vanguard gathered that already, the former logo with the red, white and blue letters was replaced with a new one, having all blue letters surrounded by an oval. The new logo is now conspicuously dotting the signage at the head office in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In the new design, the word ‘Y’ello’ is emphasised in white below the MTN logo.

