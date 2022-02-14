While she admits she has no specific plan for the day, she says that she believes in the celebration of the St. Valentine’s Day because of its unique, inspiring and touching story.

“Love is a beautiful thing that should be shown and felt as it makes the world beautiful. Although, I am of the opinion that showing love should not be restricted to a specific date. Love should be shared hourly, daily, monthly and every day of our lives and it should be reciprocated,” she says.

“Love is a beautiful thing. I am passionate about love as I am love personified. It is good to love and be loved. I love love and I advocate that everyone should share love with their loved ones,” she adds.