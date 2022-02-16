Iyke Cele, Nigeria’s fast-rising act, has released the video for ‘Possibility,’ dedicating it to all lovers around the world celebrating valentine.

The visual is Cele’s first video release of 2022; a creative masterpiece shot by ace director, Avalon Okpe.

A press statement released by Tokindrumz Management announced the release of the music video for “Possibility” by afro-pop/hip-hop singer and songwriter, Iyke Cele on February 14.

Cele, while speaking about his music career and experience said; “My music is heavily influenced by my life experiences. I find inspiration in things I have experienced directly and indirectly and that is the fuel for my music. Not all experience has been pleasant but you really don’t get to pick and choose so. I just find a way to make it all work. But these experiences made me the artist I am today…and the person I am.”

The Management, while expressing delight in the song and video said; “Possibility” brings to life the same flavor of love and expression in the music release and captures in pictures, the essence of love. “Possibility” is Iyke Cele’s gift to lovers all over the world this Valentine’s Day.”

“Possibility” was released on 14th February 2022 on YouTube.

For more information, check out @iamiykecele on Instagram. “Possibility” is available to stream on YouTube Music.

