By Sharon Ivovi

The Delta State Government has reiterated its commitment to continue to support any project and efforts that would enhance the efficient use of scarce resources for the maximum benefit of Deltans.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Primary Education, Hon. Chika Ossai while declaring open a two day workshop for education secretaries organized by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) in collaboration with the State Universal Basic Education Board on Monday in Asaba, the Delta State Capital.

Hon. Ossai who described the theme of the workshop “Act and Practice of System Integrity and Value Governance As Panacea for Curbing Corruption” as apt and timely, stated that the workshop was aimed at further developing the managerial skills of Education Secretaries and other top officers in the education value chain for improved service delivery.

“This workshop is apt as I personally belief that an improvement in the system integrity and value governance will have cascading effect whose pay off will be the more efficient use of human and material resources for the betterment of the educational sub-sector, of which we are all critical stakeholders” Hon. Chika Ossai said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu has described the organization of the workshop as a reflection of the Board’s commitment to continuously train and retrain its strategic personnel for optimal service delivery.

Hon. Ogwu who said that the training was in tandem with the Human Capacity Building agenda of the Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration, noted that the one-day training was designed to sharpen the managerial skills of educational managers in the state with a view to promoting system integrity and value governance.

He added that it was expected that the general long term effect of the training was to curb corruption and improve efficiency even as the SUBEB boss charged participants to pay full attention to the various topics lined up for discourse.

Some of the topics lined up for discourse include “Corruption types, Risks and Consequences”, Integrity Imperative in Basic Education and Leadership and the War against Corruption in the Basic Education Sector amongst others.

Vanguard News