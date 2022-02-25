By Emmanuel Okogba

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters the second day, Formula 1 has decided to pull the plug on the Russian Grand Prix that was due to take place in Sochi on September 25.

Formula 1 drivers, Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso had earlier called for the cancellation after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The sports body released a statement on Friday saying the race cannot go on as planned considering the current circumstances.

The statement on its website reads, “The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together.

“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.

“On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

The race has been a regular event since 2014.

Vanguard News Nigeria