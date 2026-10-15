Leo Stan Eke donates 34 bags of rice to Vanguard founder, Uncle Sam

By Efe Onodjae

Businessman Leo Stan Eke has donated 34 bags of rice to the founder of Vanguard Media, Uncle Sam, at his residence in Anthony, Lagos.

The donation was presented by members of the Vanguard Alumni Association on behalf of Eke, who had directed the association to deliver the gift during its reunion and book launch.

Those present at the presentation included Funmi Komolafe, Sam Eferaro, Lanre Alabi, Frank Meke and the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba.

The gesture provided an opportunity for members of the Vanguard alumni community to honour the newspaper’s founder and celebrate their longstanding ties to the organisation.

In his response, Uncle Sam thanked Eke for the donation and expressed appreciation to the Vanguard Alumni Association for delivering the gift.

He disclosed that the rice would be donated to a motherless babies’ home he had supported for years, while encouraging members of the public to extend similar gestures of kindness to such institutions. He also prayed for God’s continued blessings upon Eke for his generosity.