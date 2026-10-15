AIICO advances maternal health through outreach

By Rosemary Iwunze

AIICO Insurance Plc, in partnership with HACEY Health Initiative, has reached 1,000 participants through a two-day maternal health outreach at General Hospital, Ikorodu, Lagos State, providing essential health education, screening services and maternal care supplies to support pregnant women, nursing mothers and infants.

Held in September 2026, the intervention integrated maternal health activities into the hospital’s existing antenatal and immunisation clinics, bringing preventive care and practical support closer to women already accessing healthcare services.

The outreach combined blood pressure, blood sugar and malaria screening with health education, medical referrals and the distribution of 650 maternal care kits. Participants identified with high-risk results, including elevated blood pressure, elevated blood sugar or positive malaria results, were referred promptly to an on-site medical doctor for further attention.

The intervention also focused on strengthening women’s knowledge of pregnancy danger signs, malaria prevention, birth preparedness and the importance of seeking medical attention promptly. By combining screening with education and referral, the project encouraged early identification of potential health concerns and appropriate follow-up care.

The 650 maternal care kits distributed during the exercise contained essential supplies, including chlorhexidine gel, sterile gloves, gauze, surgical blades, cord ties, sanitary pads, antiseptic, diapers, wipes and mackintosh. Healthcare workers provided guidance on the appropriate use of the items to support hygienic delivery, nursing and newborn care practices.

Commenting on the initiative, Mrs. Abimbola Shobanjo, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Manager at AIICO Insurance Plc, said: “Our approach to corporate responsibility is centred on initiatives that address real needs and make a practical difference in people’s lives. Maternal health is particularly important because the wellbeing of mothers has implications for their babies, families and communities. Through this outreach, we supported 1,000 participants with health education and screening, facilitated timely medical referrals for those with high-risk results, and provided 650 maternal care kits to promote safer delivery and newborn care practices.

“We believe that impact goes beyond providing resources. It also involves helping people recognise potential health risks, understand when to seek medical attention and make more informed decisions about their wellbeing. Working with HACEY and the healthcare professionals at General Hospital, Ikorodu, enabled us to deliver these interventions within an existing healthcare setting and reach women at a point when the support could be useful.”

The impact of the outreach was reflected in the experiences shared by participants. Balogun Olajumoke, a trader, said the health education session reminded her of the importance of taking proper care of herself and her baby throughout pregnancy.

Another participant, Idiat Adebola, a caterer, highlighted the importance of malaria screening, noting that the condition may not always present obvious symptoms before becoming serious.

Healthcare professionals also reinforced the importance of mothers prioritising their own health alongside the care of their babies. The outreach encouraged regular antenatal monitoring and greater awareness of health conditions that may require prompt medical attention.

The partnership with HACEY reflects AIICO’s approach to corporate social responsibility through targeted interventions that respond to community needs and support improved access to essential health information and services. By bringing health education, screening, referral and maternal supplies together, the project demonstrated how coordinated community-focused initiatives can complement existing healthcare services.

AIICO Insurance Plc will continue to support initiatives that promote community wellbeing and deliver practical social impact, in line with its broader commitment to creating value for individuals, families and communities.