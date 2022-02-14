…promises to upscale CSR on youth devt

…urges organisations to join NDLEA on fight against drugs

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS the youth becomes central on development policies, a corporate organisation, T&T Web Designing and Marketing Services, weekend, commended the Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen Douye Diri, over the recent maiden Education Summit held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, T&T Web Designing and Marketing Services, Dr Thaddaeus Thompson, said Governor Diri to organise the summit was a step in the right direction, especially for adding value to the youths in the state.

Thompson said his company has been engaging with the youths in Bayelsa State, where the company is established in Yenagoa, and also another called SWEER Global Farms is operating in Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the State, said the youths remain the propelling force of any kind of positive development anybody can think of.

He also disclosed that his company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, currently focuses on boosting potential and prospects of young people in the State in order for them to have a bright and great future.

According to him, the Bayelsa State Government is really a foresighted one led by Diri, because over 80 per cent of the population of Bayelsa State are young and energetic people whose God-given resources are to be tapped for development of the State.

It will be recalled that the Governor Douye Diri organized the maiden Bayelsa State Education Summit with theme ‘Optimizing the Delivery, Performance and Sustainability of Outcomes in the Education Sector’ last week Monday in Yenagoa.

He said: “Development is basically driven by education, where science, technology and research have added value to human existence, hence have made the world now a global village.

“Bayelsa State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, is a man with the right vision for the present and future of Bayelsa State, and by extension the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole.

“We commend his bold initiative to organise the maiden Bayelsa State Education Summit with theme ‘‘Optimizing the Delivery, Performance and Sustainability of Outcomes in the Education Sector’ held last week Monday in Yenagoa.

“This is a new approach to harness the potential of the youths in Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta region as a whole.

“We at T&T Web Designing and Marketing Services believe strongly in the potential and prospects of the Nigerian youth because we see how these young people are making impact across the world, and have carved a niche for themselves because of their outstanding performances in different fields of studies, and not just with this present youths alone but dating back to youths of the 30s-80s.

“Nigeria is blessed with a strong youth population which the world do not joke with because they are a force to reckon with anytime and anywhere.

“We are also going to support this education summit in subsequent editions because our Corporate Social responsibility, CSR, is youth focused and driven, since we established this company in Nigeria, and that has been what we have focused on as a group called T&T CALGroup, which T&T Web Designing and Marketing Services, and SWEER Global Farms are part of as a business solution companies, and our global headquarters is in the Silicon Valley, California, United State of America.”

However, he (Thompson) tasked youths in Bayelsa State and other Niger Delta States to embrace peace, new orientation on utilizing their God-given talents for positive transformation of their lives and add value to the society instead of taken to drugs, cybercrime, robbery, thuggery, piracy, social vices, and other illegal business.

“It is important I let you know that our company has been in the vanguard of fighting drug abuse and other vices that has crippled some young and vibrant people in Nigeria. We have been on advocacy, and having town-hall meetings to ensure these youths are rescued from the devastating practice of taking hard drugs.

“That is why we are doing our part to ensure the fight against drugs is successful and sustained, which we commend the Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agent, NDLEA, Gen Buba Marwa, for his commitment and achievement recorded so far after he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to head the agency”, he said.

He further stated that, “The fight against drugs is not to be left to alone to NDLEA, and we are ready to partner with the NDLEA in advocacy, sensitization, capacity building, rehabilitation, and other areas as the case may be.”

He also added that, “The drug issue is a major cause of the present insecurity the country is facing, and that threatens businesses also.

“So we want other corporate organizations to join the campaign against hard drugs by engaging the youths and parents, which already we are carrying several engagements.”