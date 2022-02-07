.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Crisis is brewing among the members of the Imo state chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, as Daniel Nwafor, led faction, loyal to former governor Rochas Okorocha said he would still conduct the activities of the APC in the state, as the chairman.

Nwafor’s statement came through his Acting Publicity Secretary, Micheal Anyanwu, on Monday in Owerri, while reacting to the statement by Macdonald Ebere’s camp jubilating that Ebere “is now the authentic chairman of APC in Imo.”

Nwafor boasted that “We implore the National leadership of our great party to respect and uphold the democratic ethos, norms and values of for which our party is renowned.

“While we are not perturbed by the triviality jamboree and fanfare of February, 3, it is important to clarify that the authentic, duly elected legally recognised and competent chairman of our great party in Imo State remains Daniel Nwafor.”

“Existing judgements delivered by courts of competent jurisdiction in favour authenticated the Nwafor- led State Working Committee as the properly constituted and lawful leadership and executives of our great party in the State.

“The judgement unless upturned by the supreme court is still standing. And ruled that not even the NEC of our party can truncate our lawful tenure until completed,” Nwafor said.

