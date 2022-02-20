Nigerian Risk Awards, the foremost and most significant award solely dedicated to recognise and reward organisations and individuals who have achieved measurable results through the effective implementation of good governance, internal controls, and risk management system, is scheduled to hold on Sunday, the 7th of July, 2022, and submission of entries has begun in earnest.

Entry submission is now open for the 6th Nigerian Risk Awards which recognizes and rewards organizations and individuals who have achieved measurable results through the effective implementation of Leadership, good governance, internal controls and risk management systems.

The award seeks to spotlight individuals, groups, and brands making life better for the ordinary Nigerian by developing creative and innovative solutions in overcoming the challenges facing businesses and organisations, as well as identifying opportunities in Nigeria.

Speaking with the convener, Joachim Adenusi submissions are acceptable from workers in various categories and sectors such as risk manager, finance director, internal auditor, HR, Compliance, HSE professional, or a professional responsible for managing risk in Nigeria, those who have developed creative and innovative solutions aimed at overcoming the challenges facing businesses and organizations in Nigeria

The Nigerian Risk Awards (NRA) is known to recognize and celebrate individuals and organizations that effectively exhibit best practice in risk management, internal control and compliance with particular emphasis is placed on those who have developed creative and innovative solutions to overcome the challenges facing businesses and organizations in Nigeria with the volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) in the world today.

Enter till 31st March 2022– for either the Individual, Sectorial or Special category or perhaps all as it applies to you and your organization, for a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the USA to attend an international annual risk management conference, amongst other benefits.

Submitted entries will be judged by over 20 experienced professionals in Risk Management, known both locally and internationally. The selection process will be very rigorous and we advise that you put together all your evidence and show what you and your organization have achieved between 2020-2021.

Speaking on the expectation of the judges, Joachim stated “What judges are looking for includes- What did you do? How did you do it? What was the impact in your organization, community, and nation (if any)? Where is your evidence?

Entry of application can be submitted for free at company’s website

Joachim added that all companies compete equally, regardless of size and it is free to enter.

“You also have a chance to vote in new categories such as Safest and Cleanest School, – Cleanest, Safest and Friendliest Hotel, and Safest and Cleanest Hospital.