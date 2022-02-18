The need for parents’ involvement in the child learning process was stressed during the Open Day, organised by Bridge Nigeria, a network of community nursery and primary schools in Lagos and Osun, for parents to review their child’s academic performance and learn how to support their development and academic success.

The Bridge Open Day is one of the most important activities in the school calendar and is always held twice every school term. It allows parents to have one-on-one discussions with their child’s class teachers. As well as engaging with parents, teachers also take the opportunity to listen to questions, give parents answers and build a relationship with them – all for the benefit of their child.

It is also aimed at exposing the parents about what is being taught in the classroom, the teaching methodology being used, the performance of their child as well as their relationship with other pupils and the learning resources available to the child.

The Academics Manager, Ezinne Tochie-Asogwa stated that it is extremely important for parents to assess the efforts being made by the school in educating and training their children to become successful individuals in the future.

In her remarks, a parent at one of the Bridge International Academies in Lagos, Mrs Amenaghawon whose daughter is in primary 4, attested to the improvement of her child since joining the school. “She has improved in her academics and behaviour”. She said, According to Amenaghawon, “Parents who are not involved in their child’s education will miss out. Parents need to partner with schools for effective learning.”

Another parent, Mrs Alamudun with a daughter in primary 5 said “I can see great changes in my child. I believe that parents should be involved in their child’s education.” She noted that her elder daughter, Mojisola Alamudun who graduated from Bridge last session is doing tremendously well in her secondary school. She commended Bridge Nigeria for the role it played in giving her child a solid foundation.

Speaking during the Open Day, Mr Abodunde stated that “The school has really improved my children academically and I am proud to be a parent. The areas of improvement are hand writing, literacy and behaviour.” Commenting on the importance of Open Day, Mr Abodunde said “Parents need to be involved in their children’s education 100 percent.”

At Bridge, the report book for each child is properly filled out by the teacher and used as a guide in discussing the performance of the child and developmental skills of the pupil. Parents are usually advised to demonstrate one task that they would like to do with their child at home to help support their Academic improvement.

Feedback from parents about Open Days is very strongly positive. They clearly relish the opportunity to learn more about how their children are learning, understand more about what they are learning and also how they can support them at home. Bridge Nigeria is committed to involving and informing parents, knowing that to do so help builds success for their children.