Minister tasks states, LGs on nomadic education funding

Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id-Ahmad, the Minister of State for Education, has urged states and local governments to prioritise nomadic and alternative education.

She said they should give appropriate attention to the sub-sector in their education plans and budgets.

Sa’id-Ahmad made the call on Tuesday in Kano while delivering a keynote address at an International Conference on Nomadic and Alternative Education Approaches in Africa.

The minister was represented by the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Education, Zaria, Prof. Yahaya Bunkure.

The theme of the conference is “Strengthening Inclusive and Flexible Education Pathways for Nomadic Pastoralists and Marginalised Learners in Africa”.

The conference was organised by the Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), Kano, in collaboration with the Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA), Kenya, Capital University of Somalia and the University of Namibia.

She said, “Sustainability remains one of the most important issues before us. Successful interventions must continue beyond individual projects and funding cycles.

“Federal, state and local governments should give appropriate attention to nomadic and alternative education in their education plans and budgets.

“Taking into account the needs of dispersed populations and resources required to maintain quality.”

The minister urged universities in Africa to assist the system by evaluating the cost-effectiveness of different delivery models and identifying opportunities to use resources efficiently.

According to her, establishing learning centres without providing trained teachers, instructional materials, supervision and maintenance will not produce lasting results.

“Our deliberations should strengthen policy and institutional coordination, expand flexible and context-responsive learning models, establish stronger university partnerships, invest in teachers and learning resources,” she said.

The minister said nomadic and alternative education must be recognised not as a marginal concern, but as an essential part of building a fair, inclusive and productive society.

“Every child we reach expands the possibilities for that child’s future.

“Every learner who acquires fundamental skills gains a stronger basis for further education, employment and participation in national development.

“Every community whose children receive meaningful education opportunities gains greater capacity to contribute to Nigeria’s social and economic progress,” the minister added.

The founder of MAAUN Group of Universities, Prof. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo, stressed the need for a new curriculum that would give nomads and pastoralists special consideration.

He said that would enable them to become civilised and enhance their contribution to the development of their countries.

In his welcome address, Prof. Mohammad Israr, President, MAAUN Kano, said education is a fundamental right and a powerful instrument for transforming society.

He expressed hope that the conference would lead to meaningful outcomes, including joint research projects, academic exchanges, collaborative publications, policy recommendations and sustainable partnerships, among others.