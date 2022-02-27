Contrary to media reports, President Muhammadu Buhari has not adopted a candidate for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) expected to be decided at the National Convention slated for March 26.

Multiple sources told Sunday Vanguard at the weekend that the speculation that Buhari had adopted a candidate was untrue as the contest was still open.

One of the sources pointedly dismissed a newspaper report, last week, that the President had anointed Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, as a consensus candidate for the national chairmanship position.

The APC top office had been zoned to North Central. Among the leading candidates from the zone are Senator Sani Musa, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, Adamu, Saliu Mustapha and Senator George Akume.

Governors from the zone are interacting with the candidates to reach a consensus.

Sunday Vanguard understood that the four APC governors met with Adamu last week.

Another source said persons pushing the aspirant’s bid were the people projecting the name of Adamu.

“The President would not adopt any candidate without consulting with the leaders of the zone, which include the governors,”the source pointed out.

“The President is democratic and would not agree on any candidate without first agreeing with governors.

“As you are aware, the governors in the zone are consulting and would make their findings known to the President.

“No outsider would decide for the zone.

“But be rest assured that the candidate that would be considered would be acceptable to all party members.”

