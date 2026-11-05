Don’t allow yourself be used to stifle democracy, NDC to Judiciary

By Henry Umoru

The National Leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC has urged the judiciary not to allow itself to be used to stifle the nation’s democracy.

The party has cautioned the judiciary to guard its independence, impartiality, and integrity at all times.

The NDC said while it respects the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, it is concerned as a party that judgments of this nature, if not carefully handled, would at the end of the day risk creating the impression that the courts are being used to scuttle democracy and weaken opposition.

In a statement signed late Thursday night by the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, he said the way and manner some of these judgements are being churned out, especially from the High Courts suggests a deliberate effort to shut out the ADC from the forthcoming general elections by other means.

According to Director, if not checked, this would amount to further shrinking the chances of multi-party democracy which is already under a big threat under the APC-led government of President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja had sacked the Senator David Mark-led executives of the African Democratic

Congress (ADC) and invalidated all actions they took on behalf of the party.

The actions included the nomination of a former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.Track Exec Orders.

Atiku, whose name was earlier published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a candidate for the presidential poll, has since chosen a former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, as his running mate.Track Exec Orders

In the judgment delivered on Thursday by Justice Peter Lifu, the court declared illegal the Senator Mark-led Caretaker Committee of the ADC, which organised the primary election that produced Atiku as the party’s presidential flag bearer.

While reacting to the judgement of the court against the David Mark led leadership of the ADC, the NDC National Publicity Secretary said, “We have noted the Federal High Court judgment derecognizing the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“While we respect the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, we are concerned that judgments of this nature, if not carefully handled, risk creating the impression that the courts are being used to scuttle democracy and weaken opposition.

“The way some of these judgements are being churned out, especially from the High Courts suggests a deliberate effort to shut out the ADC from the forthcoming general elections by other means. This would amount to further shrinking the chances of multi-party democracy which is already under a big threat under the APC-led government of President Bola Ahmed

Tinubu.

“We therefore caution the judiciary to guard its independence, impartiality, and integrity at all times.

“We urge the ADC to appeal the judgment without delay and call on the appellate court to grant an accelerated hearing in view of the fast-approaching 2027 general elections, so that uncertainty does not undermine democratic participation. A New Nigeria is POssible!