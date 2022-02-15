Aguero

Sergio Aguero, without a doubt, did not end his playing career the way he expected. As a matter of fact, no one saw it coming. Out of the blues, life played a fast one on the striker, and just when one thought he will reach the ripe age of retirement before calling it quit, he was diagonesed with cardiac arrhythmia .

At 33, like Aguero, players enter the final stretch of their careers and get short-term contracts, which was excatly what Aguero got in the free-transfer switch to Barcelona after a trophy-laden ten years with the Cityzens.

But just when he was about to hit the ground running, he experienced chest pains and breathing issues during the first half of Barcelona’s 1-1 home draw against Alavés in a Liga game. He fell to the turf clutching his chest and was treated for several minutes before being able to walk off and taken to hospital.

This led to him being out action for at least three months and upon medical advice he announced his retirement from football.

If he had thought that retirement would be the end of his health troubles, the latest development means that he may have to stay away from any form of exercise altogether.

Aguero in a recent interview lamented that even after retirement, he still runs out of breathe anytime he attempts to play football.

“If I try to play football now, I run out of breath. Sometimes, I wonder if I will ever be able to sprint again. I just feel like my heart doesn’t work properly”, he said in a Twitch stream

He had earlier this month, revealed that he knew his heart problem was serious when he was ‘left in a small room alone with monitors’ while doctors ran tests on him in hospital last year.

‘The first 15 days I had a terrible time,’ Aguero said, also on Twitch.

‘When it happened, I thought it was nothing and that I was going to be fine, but when I arrived in the hospital and they left me in a small room alone with a lot of monitors around me.

‘I realised something was bad. And after two days hospitalised, I started to become nervous.’

Aguero scored arguably the biggest goal in Manchester City’s history when he scored a late winner against Queens Park Rangers to snatch the league title from city rivals, Manchester United in 2012.

