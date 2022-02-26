Nigeria’s foremost pan African real estate company has compensated 10 of its staff who has spent ten years with the organization with mansions gift.

The real estate company did this as part of activities marking its 10th anniversary and a give back to staff that had spent well over ten years with the organization and compensation of their contribution towards the growth of the real estate company over the years.

In his speech while addressing the occasion that took place in one of the real estate’s locations in Manhattan Park and gardens where the houses were built, the Group Managing Director, Aare Adetola Emmanuelking has this to say;

“First of all, let me on behalf of the Management and Board send you the sincerest thanks. To the dignitaries in our midst and all guest; I give a warm welcome to this Landmark event.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of our beloved company, I want to spend time recalling the past, my biggest feeling is: enthusiasm and dream are the greatest asset and Standing on the stage of the 10th Anniversary celebration, I am deeply touched & emotional, remembering the time when I decided to take up this monumental challenge to start my own business, with the 3 key ingredients at my disposal; my seed investment of 200,000, the unflinching support of my amiable wife; Olori Aderonke EmmanuelKing and the most critical element the blessing of God the Father.

I appreciate all the dignitaries present on this occasion, my special greeting goes to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Uke kingdom Alhaji Abdullah Hassan, Hon. Engr. Muhammad Idris, Honourable Commissioner of Works and Housing, Hon. Auwal Modibbo, Aspirant House of Representative, Honourable Haruna Nalado, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Hajia Halimat Bawa Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, Alh. DIKKO Bala former International Maritime Organization Representative London. Represented and Alh. Ahmed Habu Gumel.

And so, I headed off with sheer faith and the wind of grace backing us up; We started with ONE staff in the person of my humble self, this 1 staff went out and got 4 more on the very first day of opening on Monday, February 7th, 2012, These 5 went out and multiplied themselves by inviting more people to join this wonderful family and by the end of our very first year in business, we had about 70 to 80 staff; and in barely 10 years, look what we have achieved, with a staff strength of over 3,000 staff we have been able to successfully multiply ourselves; so now, imagine what can be done in another 10 years, with more products, better technology, & greater investment in our people.

People remain at the center of what we do both our clients and most especially our staff; you all know what is said about charity, it begins from home that is why we take great pleasure as a company is not just celebrating our people but also growing with them;

Going down memory lane; one of my longest-serving staff had a housing challenge and approached me for a loan and whilst she was narrating her ordeal, the Holy Spirit was also speaking to me; and at that time, I had 2 houses and I was moved to gift her the first personal house I had ever built for myself and we all know the emotions tied up with such property is.

And so I obeyed and gifted the 4 bedroom detached duplex which was worth 55Milion Naira as at then now valued at over 80 Million Naira; & SO today, to celebrate our decade Marines the incredible 10 still standing from the beginning, we will be gifting 8 houses each worth 24 Million Naira to all 8 of us today, DGSM Fisayo Oloruntoba has been gifted a detached 4 bedroom house in Treasure Park and Gardens, Resort and Estates Simawa while mine has also been gifted.

Also attached to these gifts are cash rewards in millions to help in the furnishing of their various houses. This is a token to appreciate your loyalty & tenacity; We can attest that these qualities are not easy to come by in the times we find ourselves.

A Hundred people started with us at the end of the first year and now, 10 years later; 10 are still standing so on behalf of the management; I celebrate you and is to further state that up till date; the care of our people remains at the core of what we do and Today is no exception as we take out time to celebrate our Incredible Decade Marines.

Finally, I want to use this opportunity to charge the decade marines, Will you grow to become the SCORE MARINES? that is, will I still celebrate you when this organization celebrates two decades? Challenge yourselves to be here for the next decade, bigger, better, and higher in position and impact.

Challenge yourselves to pass these qualities and gestures forward. Where you can, celebrate people; when the opportunity presents itself do not hesitate to be sacrificial, let us collectively determine to make the world around us a better place and so, It Is my great pleasure to state with so much pride and joy in my heart that I have had the opportunity to work with these incredible colleagues here for ten years; what a privilege it is to serve with you. Without any further ado, Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you our incredible decade Marines.”

The real estate company uses the opportunity of the anniversary to appreciate all its customers and reiterates its effort to make incredible housing affordable to every Nigerian.