Jephthah Robert Yekorogha

By Samuel Oyadongha, YENAGOA

Mr. Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, the kidnapped cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan has been released.

Jephthah, who is the elder brother to Azibaola Robert, the Chief Executive Officer of Zeetin Engineering, was abducted on January 24, in Yenagoa. Read it HERE.

He was seized in front of his residence at the Biogbolo-Epie, suburb of the state capital by four heavily-armed gunmen, who took him away to an unknown destination.

Austin Ekeinde, Media Aide to the Chief executive officer of Zeetin Engineering, Mr. Azibola Robert, brother to the kidnap victim, in a short statement, on Monday, confirmed his release.

He simply said: “We give all the thanks to God for the safe return of our brother Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, from the kidnappers den.”

