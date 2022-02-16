Olashore International School is a co-educational boarding school located on a spacious 60-hectare site in a safe and picturesque rural location about three hours’ drive from the bustling city of Lagos.

Students at Olashore study a six-year programme based on elements of both the Nigerian and British curricula, leading to Cambridge IGCSE and West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations in Year 12 and also have the option of sitting additional examinations, including SAT for entry to schools in the US, JAMB for admission to universities in Nigeria, and IELTS as a qualification in English Language proficiency required for entry to higher education in the UK.

As a learning community committed to academic excellence, the school results in external examinations have continued to be outstanding. Over two sessions of Cambridge IGCSE in 2021 a total of 64 candidates achieved a 93% A-C pass rate, while an astounding 55% of all grades achieved were A* or A.

Olashore students have received several British Council Recognition Awards for IGCSE performance. In 2020, an Olashore student received the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Leaners Awards by achieving top score in the World in Cambridge IGCSE Mathematics with a mark of 100%. Previous Olashore students have received the same British Council award by achieving the top score in Nigeria in Cambridge IGCSE in English Language (2016), Economics (2017), English Language (2018) and Design and Technology (2018).

The school has consistently been achieving results in WASSCE and JAMB, with highest scores in JAMB of 330 (2019) and 329 (2020). College Board SAT test, a new top score of 1550 was set in the December 2021 SAT, as compared with the previous best of 1530.

Commenting on the recent outstanding IGCSE results, the OIS Board Chairman, Prince Abimbola Olashore noted that “we are delighted to see that, once again, our students have performed exceptionally well. These results are an affirmation of the school’s efforts in providing qualitative and high standard of academic excellence. This feat is a noteworthy milestone in the school’s journey towards excellence”, he noted.

