2023 Presidency: The many likely faces

By Bilesanmi Olalekan

AHEAD of next year’s general elections, particularly the presidential election, quite a number of names are emerging as contenders on the platform of the two major political parties – the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While most of them are known names in the polity and have indeed contested or indicated interest in the past, especially in the PDP, events of the last years have made the infusion of fresh, young blood in the country’s highest political office relevant this time around almost inevitable.

North or South

But the issue of where the next President should come from, whether North again or South, remains contentious, remains as each part adduces reasons to suit their interest even if at the expense of national interest.

APC (North)

THERE are many aspirants in the APC from the North, even though many believe there should be power rotation to the South after North’s eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari by 2023.

Yahaya Bello

Those who believe the young generation of politicians should occupy the driver’s seat have found a choice in Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

Regarded as a beneficiary of the not-too-young-to-run agitation, Bello has emerged from the first runners-up in the party’s 2014 governorship primary in Kogi to become a force to reckon with, not just in the state’s affairs but also in national politics.

APC (SOUTH)

Tinubu

WHAT had gone on for long as rumour was finally put to rest some weeks ago when former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, formally, declared interest in the presidency after informing Buhari of his ambition during his Aso Rock visit.

Tinubu’s eyes have always been on the presidency since 2015 following his failed attempt to become Buhari’s running mate. With APC candidate likely to come from the South, Tinubu is in pole position for the race to Aso Rock Villa.

With vast experience and large followership in his kitty, the chicken has finally come home to roost.

Yemi Osinbajo

FROM being a professor of law at University of Lagos to becoming the Commissioner for Justice under Tinubu’s governorship in Lagos, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has attained the zenith in his chosen endeavors except in one – politics. And this he seems determined to conquer as he had done in other areas.

As a lawyer, he reached the peak of the profession by becoming a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). He is a pastor, the highest ordination in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Now, he wants to conquer the political turf by taking over from his boss as President.

South-East

Orji Uzor Kalu

CHIEF Orji Uzor Kalu had eyed the presidency before, and many associates look forward to the Abia State senator and two-time governor to match his words with actions and go beyond the condition of joining the race only if his party zones the position to his South-East.

Dave Umahi

EBONYI State Governor Dave Umahi had, since the beginning of his second term in office, had an eye on the presidency.

And he gave enough indication of that when he defected from the PDP to the APC, citing the former’s reluctance to zone the position to the South-East as his main reason.

He appears to have taken the bold step towards realisation of that dream, zoning or not, by publicly declaring interest to succeed Buhari.

South-South

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi

MINISTER of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, is also rumoured to be having his eyes on the top job.

Though the former Rivers State governor is yet to make his ambition formally known, some of his supporters are already wetting the ground for him and urging him on, and his turbaning by the Emir of Dura, Buhari’s hometown, has further fueled speculation that he indeed might be the President’s joker.

PDP (North)

AS for the PDP, there are more aspirants for presidency.

Atiku Abubakar

INDEED, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has contested virtually every presidential election since 2007 as an aspirant or a candidate and on the platforms of at least two political parties.

Now, the Turakin Adamawa has been working underground towards realising his life-long ambition.

Bukola Saraki

FROM being a medical doctor to a banker, governor and later Senate President, Bukola Saraki has shown that he is a ‘can do’ personality.

But for the ‘O to ge’ revolution in Kwara State during the 2015 general elections, Saraki would still have been holding sway like a colossus.

Aminu Tambuwal

GOVERNOR of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, is one of those being touted as a possible candidate from the North.

His name has not left the political slate since he emerged, unexpectedly and against his party’s wish, as Speaker of the House of Representatives under the Jonathan administration.

He was a strong contender and indeed the first runners-up in the PDP’s last presidential primary in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and was seen as possible winner until Atiku outsmarted his camp.

Bala Mohammed

ANOTHER name being mentioned is Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State.

If anything, the former senator and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been a loyal party man since joining the PDP and one of those who stood to be counted when it mattered during the stalemate brought about by the ill-health and eventual death of then-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Rabiu Kwakwanso

WHEN it comes to experience and grassroots mobilisation, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, has them in abundance.

His Kwakwansiyya movement is a strong force to reckon with in the politics of Kano and a major vote winner.

Kwakwanso has since voiced his opposition to the zoning of the office out of the North.

South-East

Anyim

IN the last few months, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has been touring the country to canvass support for his ambition to become the next President.

Relying on the need to zone the position to the South-East, which has not had a shot at it since the return to democracy in 1999, the Ebonyi State-born politician has since declared his interest publicly and received endorsement from sundry groups and individuals.

Vice President Slot

A LOT of names have been touted as possible running mate to the aspirants.

PDP

Nyesom Wike

MANY believe Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is poised to run with Tambuwal if the North retains the presidency and the former clinches the party’s ticket. But he has also said he is qualified to be President, meaning that he could give it a shot.

Ifeanyi Okowa

GIVEN his recent appearances at the national level, political analysts believe the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, may be positioning as possible running-mate to anyone that emerges from the North, though the former senator from Delta North is known to be eyeing a return to the National Assembly.

Steve Azaiki

SOMETIMES, the unexpected happens in politics and even some little-known names come to reckoning at the national level.

One name in this mold is Professor Steve Azaiki. A former Commissioner and Secretary to State Government (SSG) in Bayelsa State, Azaiki currently represents Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He has been Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the Niger Delta University, Amassoma. At the national level, he was a Director at the National Directorate of Employment (NDE); Special Advisor at the federal ministries of Special Duties; FCT; Police Affairs and Youth Development.

In his native Bayelsa State, he has been a power broker and a humanist, who cherishes education and using all means available to him to uplift his people.

The ‘Yenagoa Boy,’ who bagged the Community Service Award at the London Political Summit in October, last year, was recently elected Vice Chairman of Parliamentary Network on World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) by its Global Board.

With these feats, it is not certain if Azaiki would be available for the position as he may be aiming for other positions at the international scene.

APC

Ben Ayade/Godswill Akpabio

ON the APC platform, eyes are on Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade, and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Vanguard News