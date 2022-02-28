By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has promised to consolidate the progress and achievements of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s led administration and make the state an industrialised one.

Otuaro who officially declared his intention to contest for the governorship position in 2023 general elections yesterday, stated that he was well qualified, equipped and ready to lead Delta State.

The deputy governor in an official declaration statement posted on his verified Facebook account, noted that his intention to succeed his boss, was to build a stronger and better Delta.

He said: “For the last eighteen months, I have been working behind closed doors incubating a vision God gave to me and mandated by Himself to consolidate progress and Build Better for Delta.

“Today, I reconvene before the ‘majority of one’ who gave the matching order and thanked Him profusely for the overwhelming support the people’s mandate has received so far, especially for the gift of faithful men and His awesome providence.

“As it was told me…, I have received the blessings of the fathers and the youths have entrusted me with the mandate to lead them to the Delta of our dreams, an industrialized Delta.

“Though many may be the foes on the path to the promised Delta, I have great hope; the resilient and overcoming spirit of Delta (the Big Heart), our ingenuity, gift of resourcefulness, courage, and collective willpower as a people will override the storm and hoist the flag in a safe and prosperous land.

“In the weeks ahead, you will be seeing visible signs of my strategic plans towards consolidating the stronger Delta agenda and achieving an industrialized Delta. I will also be frequently engaging and sharing with you, our activities as we make progress in our pursuit to secure the best deal for state.”

While acknowledging the overwhelming support he has received so far, Otuaro also called on all stakeholders to “let’s join hands together and decide forward and Build Better for Delta.”