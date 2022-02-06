Omimi Daniel Esquire

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Omimi Daniel Esquire is a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State. He is a political adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. In this interview, he expresses confidence that his party would defeat All Progressives Congress, APC, in all elections in the state.

What gives you the confidence that the ruling party (APC) will be swept away in the next presidential election?

The handwriting is on the wall that APC which people thought that will rescue the country has failed woefully. Even both the blind and the lame have seen that President Muhammadu Buhari and his apostle of change have plunged the country deeper into misfortune, hardship and pandemic failure. What we need now is restructuring of the economy in order to put Nigeria, known as the giant of Africa back to reckoning. We really need radical change to put things in its right perspective.

The insecurity in the country is alarming as Nigerians are no longer safe. Most people cannot sleep with their two eyes closed. What is the solution?

Well, you have just said it all that the insecurity pervading the country is alarming. It is a sad thing that nobody is safe again even those in key positions ruling the country are panic-stricken over the increasing rate of killings of innocent and defenseless persons. However, the solution is not far-fetched. For God’s sake, Nigeria needs a PDP government to rule the country. It is high time we stop pretending. The only solution we need now is the PDP government that can right the wrong, restructure the mess put in place by the fading APC. Nigerians should come together and vote out the APC government both at state and federal level. Honestly, that party (APC) has failed us completely and Nigeria will be sitting on a keg of gunpowder if APC continues to rule us.

Beside insecurity, Nigerians are bleeding to death in almost all areas such as hunger, joblessness among our youths and all forms of ills presently plaguing the country. Let’s come back home.

How prepared is PDP in all the elections, especially the Gubernatorial exercise?

Like I told you earlier; Delta is the home of PDP and there is no vacancy in the Governor’s house, Asaba, besides the ruling PDP. I wish to tell whoever cares to listen that PDP is stronger and will continue to wax stronger. Honestly we don’t know of any other party in Delta state beside the PDP.

You are talking confidently, what about other political parties such as the APC and others existing in the state?

With due respect, I can tell you that APC you just made mention of is not relevant in the state because it has no structure. It is not even known. That party can best be described as a lame-duck that has nothing to offer. Remember that it is disjointed because it is a factionalized party.

The fact is that all our past Governors who are PDP members’ that have ruled the state have been very good, excellent and pace setters.

From the onset, Chief James Onanefe Ibori laid a good foundation of good governance, down to Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and presently Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa who is a ruthless finisher road master and the Governor to beat in the entire country. Okowa has set the pace and his excellent performance will speak for the party and will make victory double sure for whoever is coming to succeed him.

Can you imagine who will succeed Okowa as the next Governor in 2023 dispensation?

Of the truth, it is only God that can reveal the next Governor that will take over from our amiable and dynamic present Governor. I can also tell you too that Governor Okowa does not have an anointed person that will take over from him. Senator Okowa is a God fearing leader who in all its ramification is a true leader of substance and pious personality. Well, let’s be prayerful that God will choose for us a godly and hardworking man like the Ika-born Dr. Okowa.

But what is your impression about Governor Okowa for almost seven years he has been on saddle as the State Governor?

I have said earlier that Dr. Okowa is a workaholic Governor. The joy of it all is that he did not rubbish the superlative achievements of his two predecessors; rather, he improved on their achievements and made more meaningful projects and development that have transformed Delta into Dubai in Africa. He has opened up development with his smart agenda and made the people of the state to be self-reliant. I know that the Governor will still do more before his tenure elapses.

Honestly, if our constitution had okay third tenure, Governor Okowa will get it on a platter of gold. Above all, he has put a smile on the faces of all and sundry in the state.

Do you think the zoning system will be altered in the emergence of another political party?

Frankly speaking, I am only concerned about my party (PDP) in the state, so that we will continue to emphasize on equity, justice and fairness and doing what is right.

Can you comment on the recent passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the National Assembly?

Well, the recent passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), by the National Assembly and the approval of 3% of the production cost of oil companies operating in the area for the development of Host Communities, was grossly inadequate.

Of a truth, the allocation of 3% to the Host communities who bear the burden of environmental degradation and pollution as a result of oil exploration and production activities is unfair. I wondered why only 3% was allocated to the Host Communities while a whopping 30% was approved for the search for oil in the North.

Personally, I know it is a stepping stone but they are not being fair to the oil producing communities. What is worth doing is worth doing very well. If you want to recognize the impact of oil exploration on the host communities, I don’t think 3% is adequate as compensation. If they had considered and approved the recommendation of the House of Representatives of 5% it would have been a little bit okay.

I believe people would have appreciated the National Assembly more if they had approved the 5% recommended by the House of Reps or even higher. Whether they added gas flare funds or not, it is still not comfortable for the people of the Niger Delta considering the devastation that has taken place in the oil producing communities. Let us say that it is something worth applauding but it is not good enough for us.

What is your take on the NDDC recent situation on the state of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC)?

The Commission has become a cash cow from which a few individuals fill their pockets without regard to the development of the Niger Delta region.

For me, I look at the NDDC as a cash cow to the federal government and to some people. I don’t see any reason why the Commission is being run by a sole-administrator. At this age, when we are talking about the development of the area, the place is left for one man to manage. I don’t think it is proper. They know what they are doing.

The forensic audit which they are giving as an excuse, has nothing to do with inaugurating the board of the Commission. I’m sure they are trying to grab money for their election. That is what they are doing. It is very unfortunate that the Commission set up to fast-track the development of the Niger Delta, and nothing is happening, It is very sad.