Over the last two decades, plastic surgery has dramatically shed off the heavy stigma it used to carry around. As more celebrities and influencers open up about getting work done, more and more people have started seeking out surgical solutions to improve their appearance. In fact, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, cosmetic procedures performed in the U.S. reached 18.4 million in 2019, compared to just about 13 million in 2010.

However, the mainstream acceptance and increased demand for plastic surgery had a dark side to it, something that Dr. Humberto and Dr. Gabriel Palladino, founders of Top Aesthetics, found undesirable.

Coming from a family of physicians, the Palladino brothers were raised to respect a high standard of care and safety when it comes to physician services. But upon joining the industry, the Palladino brothers found that the industry had a broad range of standards, none of which were satisfactory for them.

So, armed with tech savvy and a commitment to excellent patient care, the brothers decided to raise the bar in all aspects to create much higher standards for the care of their patients.

The Palladino brothers went above and beyond the usual industry practice of simply delivering procedures to being on top of the entire process: from pre-operation, operation, and post-op. Top Aesthetics offers a concierge service with transportation, private care, massages, and private suites, and aftercare for the complete patient care package.

Drs. Humberto and Gabriel also developed an automated system of patient management that uses AI technologies with human oversight to allow for the most efficient and responsible patient information system in the world of plastic surgery. This system allows Top Aesthetics to deliver professional evaluations for new patients in minutes and a close follow up for those patients who have previously received services from the brothers.

As a result of Top Aesthetics’ legacy of being at the forefront of tech advancements in practice, they were able to pave the way for many innovative developments in patient care before the pandemic forced virtually all businesses to adopt.

These innovations include virtual consultations and follow-up appointments, ease of access, zero waiting time for patients, private care, private transport, minimal contact between patients, as well as top of the line operating rooms and equipment.

But that’s just the beginning. The Palladino brothers are also in the process of developing a revolutionary mobile application that will bring patient care to the next level. This app will use advanced Ai technologies—both computational and conversational—to allow for a more efficient interaction between the patients and Top Aesthetics’ AI health care assistant, TAAi.

TAAi will enable patients to have 24/7 access to all the information they need about Top Aesthetics—from FAQs to setting up consultations, and a host of other solutions a patient might need before, during, and after their visit to Top Aesthetics.

For Drs. Humberto and Gabriel, there are two things a plastic surgeon should never compromise on: innovative solutions and excellent patient experience. That’s why they continue to work and leverage on their tech drive to provide the safest, most efficient services in the field of aesthetics.