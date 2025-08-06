Cosmetic surgery: Confidence in local expertise grows as demand booms in Nigeria — Expert

By Chioma Obinna

The demand for reconstructive and cosmetic surgery is surging in Nigeria as more citizens both at home and abroad embrace surgical procedures aimed at enhancing appearance, rebuilding confidence, and improving overall wellbeing.



This growing interest is not only boosting the local industry but also reshaping public perception about the capabilities of Nigeria’s healthcare system in handling delicate cosmetic and reconstructive procedures.



Speaking to Vanguard, the Medical Director, Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Lagos, Dr. Ogbe Omoruyi, disclosed that Nigerians are increasingly confident in local facilities for aesthetic procedures once reserved for medical tourism abroad.



“Confidence in our healthcare system, especially in the area of plastic and reconstructive surgery, is growing steadily.

“Nigerians are trusting local expertise for these delicate procedures, and this shift is significant.”



According to him, the trend now includes a surge in the number of Nigerians in the diaspora returning home specifically for cosmetic surgeries.



“Statistics reveal that one out of every four of our clients is based outside the country. We are also seeing patients from other African countries, it’s a regional shift.”



Responding to this increased demand, Cynosure has launched a second facility on the Lagos Island, strategically positioned to serve clients who often face challenges commuting from the island to the mainland.



He said: “With Lagos split between the island and mainland, many of our clients on the island were finding it difficult dealing with traffic congestion. This new branch brings them relief and better accessibility.”



The new facility also comes with major upgrades in equipment and services, aimed at aligning with global best practices. Among the additions are laser machines for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, an automatic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) machine for emergencies, and other advanced critical care equipment.



“These technological advancements are part of our broader mission to meet international standards. Patient safety and world-class service are our top priorities,” Omoruyi said.



On the reasons behind the rising interest in cosmetic surgery, Omoruyi said motivations remain deeply personal and varied.

“Some women come in to correct birth defects or injuries, but many pursue these procedures to boost their self-confidence,” he stated.



“In a society where physical appearance often impacts opportunities, cosmetic surgery becomes a tool for empowerment.”



He explained that post-childbearing rejuvenation is a common reason for undergoing cosmetic procedures, as is recovery from emotionally traumatic events, including body-shaming after failed relationships.



“Social media and the entertainment industry have also played major roles in shaping beauty ideals.



Omoruyi added. “Women in these sectors often turn to cosmetic surgery to meet the high standards of physical presentation expected of them.



“In today’s digital world, where image is currency, cosmetic enhancements are no longer viewed as luxury, they’re considered professional investments by many.”