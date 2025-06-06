Top 5 Best Afro Hair Transplant Turkey Clinics to Try Out



Impressive hair transplant results showcasing natural density and a restored hairline

Around 50% of all men will experience hair loss by the time they are 50, and this also goes for 40% of women. While it’s usually a genetic factor, it can also be caused by chronically putting the hair under tension, like when wearing tight braids, which is called traction alopecia.

There are several treatment options, but people of African ancestry need specialized care because of their uniquely coiled hair structure. That’s why you need to find the best Afro Hair transplant in Turkey to ensure optimal results.

We will look at some of the main characteristics of a good hair clinic, what the common types of surgery involve, and list a few reputable options where you can start your journey.

How to Find a Trustworthy Clinic?



This is actually one of the more frequently asked questions, as there seem to be dozens of different options to choose from. The first thing you should know is that if you want a high-quality yet affordable hair transplant, Turkey is the place to go. When browsing through the websites of different clinics, look for proof of their experience, skill, and patient satisfaction.

They should have an official certificate from the Turkish Ministry of Health, and proudly showcase information about how long they have been in business, the number of successful operations their team has performed, and pictures of both the doctors and the patients’ before and after results.

The Basics of the Afro Hair Transplant

There are a few big differences between straight hair and Afro hair. For one, the tightly coiled structure goes all the way to the root of each follicle. That is why it requires the precision of an experienced surgeon to avoid damaging the root or strands during the extraction and implantation process.

Afro textured hair is also more prone to breakage because it gets tangled and wound up in knots, and because it is drier and more brittle than other types. Hair care plays a role, as well, as rough combing, infrequent use of moisturizers, and tightly braided hairstyles can also cause breakage.

The Best Procedures for Afro Hair

There are two main options to choose from:

● Follicular unit extraction (FUE): The patient is given local anaesthesia, and then singular hair follicles are removed from the donor area with a steel punch tool. They are preserved in a special solution and refrigerated while the doctor makes tiny cuts in the scalp of the recipient area with a metal or sapphire-tipped instrument, where they later implant the graft one by one. This is the preferred method, as it allows for more careful handling and positioning of each follicle, leading to better hair transplant results.

● Direct hair implantation (DHI): It is similar to the FUE hair transplant, but once extracted, the follicles are loaded into Choi Pens, small tools with a syringe tip protruding at one end, which allow the surgeon to puncture the scalp and place the graft simultaneously. There is a slightly higher risk of breakage while loading a graft into the pen, but this method allows for closer placement, leading to better hair thickness.

The doctors at the clinic will ultimately recommend the best approach based on your situation.

An Overview of the Best Turkish Clinics

Now that you know a bit more about the common treatments for this specific type of hair, we will look at the top hair transplant clinics that specialize in them.

1. Asli Tarcan Clinic



Trusted by thousands worldwide – Aslı Tarcan Clinic is the #1 choice for lasting hair restoration

With 10+ years of experience and an incredible number of successful hair transplant operations, well over 50,000, the Asli Tarcan Clinic truly is the gold standard in this industry.

First of all, they proudly display their credentials and Ministry of Health Accreditation, but they are also a member of TURSAB (Association of Turkish Travel Agencies), which allows them to create full travel packages with incredible value. Their patients can expect to spend several nights at a 5-star hotel, with local VIP transfer, a translator, and a full aftercare package also included in the price.

As for the surgeries, Asli Tarcan specializes in Afro hair, beard, and eyebrow transplants and also offers no-shave variations of FUE and DHI procedures, perfect for women or men who like to grow their hair longer. With this option, you can be back to your regular routine within four or five days after the operation.

The clinic is always improving and broadening its range of services with the latest technologies, like the Robotic DHI, which allows the procedure to be completed twice as fast, while the patient can track the progress on the available monitor in real time, or switch to Netflix or YouTube to pass the time.

2. Medhair Clinic

Another well-established option, with over 10 years of experience, although a bit fewer completed operations than the previous clinic, with around 14,000+ as of now.

Their team of skilled doctors offers FUE and DHI, as well as beard and eyebrow procedures, and there are several short videos on their site where their patients introduce themselves and talk about their experience. There is plenty of transparency and lots of before-and-after pictures as well.

3. Cosmedica Clinic

Dr. Levant Acar is the star of the show at Cosmedica, a fluent English speaker with 16+ years in the industry, during which he has accrued over 30 different certificates and awards.

The team has had experience with different techniques, including the Afro hair transplant procedure, with over 20,000 total surgeries under their belt. You’ll also find plenty of 4- and 5-star reviews online from people who have had a great experience.

4. EsteFavor

There is a somewhat wider range of services offered by this clinic, including facial and filler treatments, but their main focus is on hair restoration. They comply with all the latest health and safety standards and have both the JCI and ISO 9001 certificates to prove that.

The clinic has catered to a number of people with the Afro hair type, and there are dozens of pictures showing their results on the site, as well as some patient interviews.

5. Estetik International

With a broader range of aesthetic surgery services, this is a somewhat less specialized clinic, but there is still plenty of variety in their hair transplant offer.

There are regular and Sapphire FUE surgeries available for both men and women, as well as procedures for facial hair and injection therapy. You can learn more about each of their experienced surgeons by clicking on their image on the website, and there are also several patient testimonials you can watch.

Make the Right Choice and Restore Your Confidence

Balding can be incredibly stressful, but you no longer have to feel insecure about your appearance, as there are several high-end clinics where you can get a good hair transplant in Turkey.

If you are looking for skilled professionals with lots of experience dealing with Afro hair, and all that at a reasonable price, Asli Tarkan is the best option for you. It’s easy enough to get started – just send a few pictures of your hair from different angles through the online contact form, and receive a free assessment.