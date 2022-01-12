Bola Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni – Lagos

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, yesterday, supported the declaration by the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, to contest the 2023 presidential ticket, describing it as appropriate and a step in the right direction.

Tinubu had, on Monday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2023.

Publicity Secretary of Lagos APC, Mr Seye Oladejo, said the experience and capacity of Tinubu to take the country to the next level has never been in doubt.

He said: “The long-awaited declaration has finally been made. As far as we are concerned, it was made at the appropriate time and Asiwaju Tinubu consulting with President Buhari to make his ambition known to him is a step in the right direction.

“It shows his high regard for the person of Mr President and the office he holds. Be that as it may, it is now very clear to all Nigerians that Asiwaju is on his way to the presidency for the election coming up next year.

“I believe Asiwaju has responded to the clarion calls that various groups and associations clamouring for him to throw his hat to the ring and he has done just that.

“We do not doubt the quality, experience and capacity of Asiwaju to take the country to the next level.

“When we talk about the 2023 election, we will want to look at issues surrounding it. Such issues as insecurity, revamping the economy, provision of good healthcare, housing and quality education and general welfare of the people, Asiwaju, from his pedigree is more than able to do these. He has done it in Lagos State and he is capable of replicating same throughout the federation.”

Commenting on the chances of other presidential aspirants in the party, Oladejo, said, “Those aspiring for the presidency are all members of the APC. They have the constitutional right to aspire and we need to give it to them.

ALSO READ: 2023 declaration: Umahi demonstrating his democratic right, says Ikpeazu

“As a democrat, Asiwaju is not averse to other people’s aspirations within the rules and regulations.

“We know what is acceptable among different people, so to speak and I believe in the fullness of time, all issues surrounding aspirations and the rest of it will be resolved and everybody will join hands to make Asiwaju the next president of this great country.”

Kemi Nelson supports prayer rally for Tinubu

Meanwhile, one of Tinubu’s foremost loyalists and a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council, Lagos State, Olukemi Nelson, has thrown her weight behind the prayer rally organised for the ambition of Bola Tinubu, taking place today, in Ikeja.

According to her: “This prayer initiative is laudable, commendable and it is the right step in a good direction, because whatever will succeed will first start with God. God’s guidance, support, direction and help is crucial in this journey to Aso Rock in 2023.

“I am throwing my weight behind this programme and it has my full support. I want to categorically state that Tinubu is eminently qualified to be the next President of Nigeria.” the largest black nation in the world, which is also referred to as the giant of Africa and popularly called Nigeria.”

“Asiwaju Tinubu has paid his price and he has also paid his dues from 1992/1993 (HOPE ’93) when the election was squarely won by the late Bashorun MKO Abiola but was annulled by the erstwhile Military President, IBB.

“As we gather today to pray for Asiwaju Tinubu and the Nigeria, I pray that all our supplications to God on his behalf and on behalf of the Nation; God in his infinite mercies shall answer speedily and Asiwaju’s aspiration/ambition shall be easy for him and for us and May God crown all our efforts with success.”

“Let me commend my Ikeja people; politicians, artisans, market women, youths, residence and every one, for joining the PRAYER FOR ASIWAJU”.

Vanguard News Nigeria