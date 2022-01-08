Lizzy Jay

By Sylvester Kwentua

Talented comedienne and actress, Lizzy Jay, has debunked the popular assertion that it is only the weak ones that shed tears. In a post she shared on her social media handles recently, she strongly asserted that even the strong ones should cry too, if it makes them feel better.

“Don’t let no one tell you tears are for the weak, cry if it makes you feel any better…we will be alright.” Lizzy Jay asserted.

READ ALsO;‘APC leaders are working for PDP in Abia’

Meanwhile, in another post, the Osun State-born actress has advised people who think she is toxic to stay away from here, in order to protect their mental health.

“If I am a toxic person to you, please cut me off… For the sake of your mental health. To be very honest, everyone deserves peace. No one should have to deal with a toxic person.” Lizzy bluntly pleaded.