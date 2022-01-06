By Chioma Onuegbu, UYO

TRAGEDY struck along Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, on Wednesday as an SUV killed a roadside fruits seller and her four-year-old son.

Sources who witnessed the accident told Vanguard on Thursday that the small boy died on the spot, while the mother identified as Nsima Sylvester Etim, was rushed to a hospital where she died.

It was gathered that the driver, whose identity could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, skidded off the road and hit the woman and her son.

The car also hit a tricycle parked in front of a welder’s shop.

Some eyewitnesses were even quick to conclude that the driver must have lost control of the vehicle because he was driving at a high speed.

A survivor

The welder, who simply identified himself as Utibe, said only God saved him from being killed.

He said when he saw the vehicle coming towards his direction at a high speed, he quickly ran out of his shop.

His testimony: “It was God that saved me. I was working on the tricycle when I noticed the Jeep coming at a very high speed to my direction.

“So I ran away from my shop. If I had not runaway I would have been dead by now.”

Utibe, who still appeared in shock over the accident added that “the driver hit the woman and her son.

“The small boy died on the spot and the woman later died in a hospital.”

A brother of the dead woman who could not hide his grief lamented: “that woman is my sister.

“She sells fruits in front here. This is our family compound. The four-year-old son died on the spot, She was rushed to the hospital but she died.”

He, however, disclosed that the Police arrived the scene of the accident immediately and took the driver to the police station.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, did not respond to calls and text message sent to his phone on police reaction to the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria