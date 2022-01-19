As celebrities are always photographed traveling on private flights, as opposed to commercial flights, the average person may not understand that traveling by a chartered jet is a possibility for them too. In fact, many people do not know that most celebrities do not even own the private planes they are typically photographed in as most of them charter a private flight on a trip-to-trip basis.

This is why Sami Belbase and Suman Desai founded FlyBLACK Jets. As CEO and President, respectively, Belbase and Desai launched an app for FlyBLACK Jets in order to help open up access to private flights for individuals who want to start utilizing these resources.

By streamlining the process of chartering a jet, by making it as easy as ordering an Uber from one’s phone, Belbase and Desai are both innovating in the industry as well as democratizing access to a very valuable experience. Of course, FlyBLACK Jets provides this luxurious service at a fraction of its competitor’s rates.

Belbase and Desai truly believe that any person who flies on commercial flights, for business or pleasure, fairly regularly would greatly benefit from chartering a private flight with FlyBLACK Jets.

First and foremost, FlyBLACK Jets travelers can save time utilizing the service. Without worrying about having to wait in long ‘check-in’ or security lines, travelers are able to have a calm travel experience without the stress of worrying about getting to the airport and through security on time.

Further, FlyBLACK Jets fliers are not only able to save time by avoiding these lines, but they are also able to maximize their privacy. By using FlyBLACK Jets, travelers do not need to worry about intrusive body scanners and metal detectors nor do they need to worry about emptying their pockets or backpacks for strangers.

Moreover, many of the private airports that the FlyBLACK Jets team flies out of allows travelers to drive their cars onto the tarmac and directly to the aircraft. Of course, the valet service helps with the luggage and takes care of the car. With this service, travelers can save time as well as have an easy-going and luxurious travel experience.

Finally, the FlyBLACK Jets team is able to provide their customers with an extremely flexible experience, one that commercial flights cannot. Travelers have a great amount of flexibility when it comes to flight times, airports, and changing flights. Not only can FlyBLACK Jets customers choose flights from a wide array of times and airports, but they can also re-route their flights at a moment’s notice for any reason, such as turbulent weather. This incredibly valuable offering saves time and stress for travelers who cannot miss their itinerary despite unforeseen circumstances.

As FlyBLACK Jets is taking off as a company, we will be following Belbase’s and Desai’s moves closely. Specifically, we are looking forward to seeing how the CEO and President utilize the data they are accumulating from their app about consumer behavior for endeavors.