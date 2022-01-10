By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum, PDP – GF, Monday felicitated with the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

In a goodwill message by the Director General of the Forum, Cyril ‘CID’ Maduabum, the governors commended Tambuwal who is the chairman of the forum for speaking truth to power at al times.

“We thank God for His blessings of good health, wisdom and courage on Governor Tambuwal to speak truth to authorities in power in the last six years.

“The Forum is also happy to celebrate the visionary leadership he has brought to bear on Sokoto and the entire people of the state over this period.

“These past six years have been an opportunity for our chairman to promote and demonstrate exemplary leadership at national and state levels, particularly in joining forces with other governors and leaders of the party to offer alternative ideas and solutions to the failed leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Also worthy of commendation is his role in stabilizing and rejuvenating the PDP at the national and sub – national levels.

“The Forum is further enamoured by the transformational and developmental initiatives of Governor Tambuwal in roads and bridges construction that have completely changed the skyline of the state with two state – of – the – art flyover projects.

“In health, as in other sectors of development, Governor Tambuwal has equally been superlative with the gigantic Sokoto University Teaching Hospital, the international standard Diagnostic Centre, Farfaru, now a major referral laboratory centre in the North East of the country, and other secondary and primary healthcare programmes completed across the state.

“We are happy to associate ourselves with the way he has deployed huge resources in abating the challenges of security in the state. Aside forging a workable synergy between state security initiatives like the establishment, provision of logistics and empowerment of the state vigilante services, and federal security outfits in the state to robustly push back and annihilate the evil activities of bandits and terrorists in the state, he has also massively provided vehicular and communications support to the armed forces.

“The achievements of Governor Tambuwal in education have received international recognition, especially for maintaining the state’s lead in budgetary allocation to education in the last six years which has consistently beat the international benchmark set by United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organizations, UNESCO, promotion of girl child education, as well as increase in pupil and student’s enrolment in schools.

“By so doing, the state under his leadership has been dealing effectively with the huge out of school children syndrome in the state.

“As we wish Governor Tambuwal continued good health and love by his family, we pray for God’s fortitude on him as he pilots the affairs of Sokoto State, its people and service to Nigerians in general,” the statement read.