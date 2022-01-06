Rashidi Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

The Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, has clarified that he did not say the Otun Olubadan, who is traditionally the next heir to the throne of Olubadan, will be crowned as Olubadan or not.

Ladoja’s reaction followed online reports that he has finally backed the nomination of High Chief Balogun as the next Olubadan, as he was endorsed by the other ten Olubadan-in-Council members at the ancient Mapo Hall on Wednesday.

While speaking, Ladoja said: “In my comment, I did not say High Chief Lekan Balogun will be the next Olubadan or not.

“I said and quote me, Otun Olubadan, traditionally is the next heir to the throne of Olubadan, but in this regard, but in this regard, I’m not talking about the nomination of Lekan Balogun.”

ALSO READ: 2023 polls: Lagos is ensnared, captured, held in unbelievable serfdom – Bode George, Olanrewaju, others

“There was no time, I said I backed his nomination or not. Please, only report what I said and don’t quote me out of context.”

“It is a known fact that, in Ibadan tradition, the Otun Olubadan traditionally becomes the next Olubadan after the exit of the Olubadan.”

“That explanation should not be misconstrued to mean I’m in support of his nomination as the next Olubadan or not.”

“Let it be also known that I have no hand in the letter written by an Ibadan-born lawyer and former justice commissioner, Barr. Michael Lana. I did not know anything about it,” Ladoja said.

Vanguard News Nigeria