.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Indications emerged at the weekend in Abuja that a former Governor of Imo state and senator representing Imo West, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is set to join the league of All Progressives Congress APC chieftains who have declared interest to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Feelers from the Buhari House national secretariat of the party point to the fact that the senator has been meeting with several stakeholders including those outside partisan politics.

However, at a press conference organized by a group working for the actualization of an Okorocha presidency, the New Nigeria Movement, Prof. Aliyu Abdullahi Jibia who chairs the organizing committee said the Senator will be addressing a world press conference on January 31.

Also Read:

Vehicular, human movement grounded in Onitsha as tricycle operators protest

“Those invited to the press conference include religious and civil society organizations, professional bodies, youth groups, women groups, market men and women, Opinion moulders, politicians and the general public”.

Although he declined to say what the purpose of the conference would be, party sources said the senator has already joined the presidential race.

Some of those who have declared their ambitions so far are business tycoon, Chief Moses Chia Ayom from Benue state; Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello; a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi; Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu; and youth activist, Ikechukwu Dallas Chima. Although Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is yet to indicate interest, there are some interest groups urging him to make his ambition public.

Okorocha, a three time presidential aspirant and one of the founding fathers of APC had led a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA to the merger that led to the formation of APC in 2013.

Vanguard News Nigeria