By Theodore Opara

Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Jelani Aliyu, has unveiled an electric minibus converted from a petrol engine.

The EV was executed by a group of four young technocrats from Maiduguri, Borno State. The vehicle was presented on Wednesday to Aliyu at the NADDC office in Abuja by the four innovators.

The NADDC director-general described the project as magnificent and commended the young people for the initiative. He urged other young Nigerians to emulate the effort by putting their acquired knowledge and skills into productive use that could solve societal problems.

Aliyu promised that the agency would support the mass production of the vehicle and ensure its meeting the global standards.

ALSO READ: Burkina Faso and Africa’s heritage of coups

He said: “We hope to see more of this from other Nigerians. The NADDC is committed to this. We’re going to sit with the guys and discuss how to make it more efficient and applicable for Nigerians.

“We are going to look into mass production of the vehicle in the most effective way that will meet acceptable global standards.”

Aliyu also said already the nation’s policy had provided the solid base for the project, adding that the government was working on strategies to improve the patronage of vehicles assembled in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria