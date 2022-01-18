By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

One middle-aged man, Olakunle Obaoye, 25 has committed suicide over some huge debts he couldn’t pay.

The deceased was found dead on Monday inside a bush at Erinmope village near Ayedun in Oke Ero local government area of Kwara State.

Public Relations Officer of NSCDC Babawale Zaid Afolabi confirmed the incident to journalists in Ilorin.

According to Babawale, “The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, can confirm that that one Olakunle Obaoye, 25, has killed himself over depression occasioned by his inability to pay his debts.

“One Thomas Obaoye of Ayedun town went to our divisional office in the area to notify our men on ground about the demise of his brother Olakunle Obaoye, 25, whose lifeless body was found hanging on the three in what look like a suicide”.

He also said that the matter has been handed over to the police for further investigations and necessary actions.

Vanguard News Nigeria