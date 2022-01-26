.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna state has expressed sadness over the killing of a herder in Kaduna which has led to a renewed circle of massacres.

Rev John Joseph Hayab, Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, stated that the development was tragic.

“Therefore, CAN appeal to citizens and all stakeholders to join hands to bring to a stop this new wave of killings.”

“Our dear state has been on the news for the wrong reasons which include banditry, kidnapping, assaults on communities and killings of innocent citizens. This evil must stop now and those keeping quiet need to speak up forthwith.”

“We can not pass this type of record to the next generation. When others are struggling to get out of poverty to become self-reliant we are now famous for killing others at every slight provocation.”

“Our faith and culture do not teach us a barbaric manner of settling conflicts. We should, therefore, strengthen our love for one another and value the sanctity of human life.”

“We must all resolve that no life should be sacrificed from now henceforth in our state, irrespective of the identity of victims.”

“Accordingly, CAN is willing to work with all peace-loving individuals, groups and organisations to bring back the lost glory of Kaduna State and uphold the sanctity of human life.”

