By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

A mixture of tension, confusion, apprehension and mourning, has gripped indigenes of Umuakagu Nsu in Ehime Mbano local council area of Imo State, following the discovery of the decomposing remains Mr Damian Anyanwu in a bush at Ikperejere, Ihitte Uboma local government area.

Vanguard gathered that the late Damian Anyanwu, the father of an Austrian based Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Paulinus Anyanwu, was kidnapped by unknown persons, on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

It was equally gathered that the late Anyanwu, who was described by some respondents as “hapless, loving and kind-hearted”, attended the Sunday morning mass, returned to his family compound in Umuoparukwu, ate his meal and was thereafter kidnapped by reply unknown criminals.

A villager, who spoke strictly on grounds of anonymity, said: “The man’s decomposing remains was found, three days after his reported kidnap, in a bush at Ikperejere, Ihitte Uboma local government area of Imo State.”

A close look at Anyanwu’s body showed that his neck was swollen and bloodstains were noticeable in his nostrils.

“I have not ceased to wonder how and why anybody or group of persons, should waste the life of such a hapless, loving and kind-hearted man. This sad incident remains a rude shock to everyone that knew Papa Father in his lifetime.”

Meanwhile, a gang of roving armed robbers have, since January to 26, 2022, reportedly descended on Point of Sale, POS, operators and their customers, along their Umuelemai-Orieagu-Isinweke highway.

Vanguard check showed that POS operators had a very bitter experience in the hands of the armed hoodlums, Tuesday, January 26, 2022, as they were serially robbed of cash and other valuables.

Commercial activities were reportedly halted abruptly, as shop owners hurriedly shut their business outlets and scampered into safety, for fear of either being robbed or hit by stray bullets.

Imo State Police Command line was yet to issue any statement, at the time of going to press.

