Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Gunmen, yesterday, kidnapped a Catholic priest of Christ the King Parish, Ezinachi/Ugwaku, with the Okigwe Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Jude Maduka in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

Residents and parishioners in the area gave conflicting accounts of has the incident happened.

Some said he was kidnapped while hurrying to celebrate Sunday mass, others claimed that he was kidnapped during an inspection of his New Adoration site at Ogii Village in the Okigwe area.